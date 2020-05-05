Neons have since received an upgrade from those bright hues that covered lids and lips in the '80s and were featured in your early experimentation with rainbow makeup. Skeptical of the change? You won't be after seeing how ORLY's Retrowave nail polish collection remixed these colors. While they do bring back a little nostalgia from decades past, they're edited enough to make for a modern manicure that fits your current taste, just in time for summer.

Launched in May, the new line features six bold colors in both ORLY's regular formula at $9.50 per shade and GELFX formula at $15.90 per shade. (Pro tip: The brand's Instagram features a tutorial on how to use its gel version at home.) And while many of the colors are undoubtedly neon, ORLY gave them a slight tweak. The best way to describe the difference between them and your average highlighter-inspired colors? They almost look creamier, which gives them a slight resemblance to pastels without taking away from the ultra-bright pop they give your nails.

On top of the four neon hues, the other two shades included are a deep cranberry and Prussian blue — which are not typically top of mind for summer, but if you think about it, you'll see a nod to nautical in the blue and yummy bowls of sorbet in the deep red. These two shades are proof that deeper tones can work their magic post-holiday season.

This line is another example of the undeniable sway toward neons this season. Both brands and celebs have decidedly pressed pause on neutrals for spring and summer and turned to the boldest, most classically '80s colors imaginable. Similar to ORLY's new polishes, Butter LONDON and Essie both launched variations of neons in their spring and summer lines, too.

And this isn't just a trend reserved for nails; neons have crossed the line and begun showing face for eyeshadows and liners as well as lipsticks that celebs like Kaia Gerber and Elle Fanning have enjoyed. But whether it's stars, brands, or you, it's clear that the spike in popularity for bright colors couldn't be more perfectly timed since the need for mood-boosting hues is stronger than ever.

A few of the colors you need for diving into this trend are available to shop, ahead.

