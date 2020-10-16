There's something emboldening about putting on a power suit. Apart from a polished workwear look, for women, the suit is also a symbol — representing the countless females and fundamental rights and freedoms women fought for over the course of history. Now, in 2020, women's workwear brand Argent is teaming up with Supermajority for "Ambition Suits You" — a social campaign that calls on women to "suit up," put plans into action, and enact lasting change. Since then, Kerry Washington (in her pink suit) is answering the call, with one specific goal: empower women nationwide to vote.

"I’m standing with every woman who boldly and unapologetically casts our ballot to make our voices heard on the issues and values that matter to US!" wrote Washington in an Oct. 16 Instagram post. "And I’m standing in my bad*ss #ambitionsuitsyou limited edition suit from @supermajority x @argent! Go get it." With proceeds donated to Supermajority’s mission to ensure an equitable, diverse women-centered future, the suit has been adopted by several celebrities since the campaign kicked off earlier in the week — including Mandy Moore, Sophia Bush, and dozens more.

Because "Ambition Suits You" is meant to inspire women to act on all things that matter to them, one campaign is, naturally, giving way to another. Aptly for the election timing, #WomenareVoting is also trending around the suiting moment, with women all walks of life encouraging civic engagement within their network. At this current moment, women make up 51% of the American population, showing the tremendous power that women hold in our democratic process.

Whether you vote early, mail in your ballot, or vote on Nov. 3 — consider suiting up for the occasion to show solidarity with your fellow female voters. Shop Kerry's exact suit from Argent x Supermajority below:

Are you registered to vote? Click here to take the first step in registering and making sure your voice is heard in the 2020 Election.

