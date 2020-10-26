Since 2002, when the designer was given a ringing endorsement from none other than Oprah Winfrey, Nate Berkus' home decor has been a goal of anyone who wants to create a space that's as chic as it is super-comfortable and inviting. During his massive success that followed that first talk show appearance, he's gone on to create collaborations with major retailers like Target and Living Spaces, but his latest — a partnership with Starbucks for its current Holiday-At-Home portrait series — offers the perfect excuse for him to expand on his ideal holiday aesthetic.

As for this new collab, Berkus and the beloved coffee brand have teamed up to show how families are spending the season at home together. To help you create your own memories, he also offered a few tips and tricks for the most natural yet festive photos. For one thing, the father of two — who he shares with husband and design partner Jeremiah Brent — recommends starting of your photoshoot day with a little ceremony or ritual to get everyone comfortable (His preferred way? Making a pot of holiday coffee). But another important aspect of creating the perfect holiday mood for your pictures is your decor.

Starbucks

Like many of you, Berkus will be paring things down a bit this year. "This year things are definitely going to be a bit different," he explains. "We’re planning to keep it simple, which means less to organize and do. And with travel not really the best option right now, it’s a great reason to stay home." While that means less entertaining, the designer still likes to deck out his tabletops and more with a few unique details that make them feel more seasonal. "Metallic ornaments in silver bowls on tabletops and a garland with white lights up the stairs are some of the ways we bring in a festive touch," he says.

Another way he loves to get a traditional yet chic holiday feel? Employing a few vintage pieces. "A pair of brass vintage candlesticks are always elegant, for the holidays and beyond," he shares. Beyond that, bringing in some greenery — whether real or faux — can provide an "instant nod to holiday" on your table or mantle.

To get Berkus' signature style with your seasonal decor, the design expert mentions that you may want to steer clear of cliche holiday motifs in favor of something more subtle. "Just because it’s the holidays doesn’t mean you need to go to town with red tinsel," he explains. "Work with a neutral and natural color scheme and bring in animal ornaments for something different." Can't wait to get started decking your halls? See ahead for some Nate Berkus-inspired pieces to consider this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.