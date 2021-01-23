Luxe Watches Under $1,000 To Treat Yourself Or A Loved One To For Valentine's Day
Few items make as great a gift as an elegant timepiece, which can be passed down from generation to generation as vintage treasures. For anyone needing an excuse to shop for watches, good news: Valentine's Day is less than a month away. A stylish wristwatch is another way of saying "I love you," without defaulting to the proverbial heart-shaped necklace. That said, watches can often be quite an investment. Keeping this in mind, TZR rounded up the 10 best watches under $1,000, so all you'll need to do is add your favorite to your checkout cart.
The timepiece you choose for yourself, or someone else, should be a reflection of its wearer, especially where personality and individual style comes into play. For the tech-savvy woman in your life, consider picking up the all-new Gen 5E smartwatch from MICHAEL Michael Kors, which comes with functions like a heart rate and activity tracker and a built-in GPS. Meanwhile, Salvatore Ferragamo's double-wrap style combines the sensibilities of a watch with a bracelet. For those who prefer a punch of nostalgia, there's MICHELE's Deco watch ($395) and Timex's leather-strapped style ($50).
Once you've found the right piece, be sure to complete your gift-giving prowess with a thoughtful, anything-but-ordinary bouquet of flowers. (Editor's tip: dried floral bouquets are super trendy right now — and they last twice as long.)
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Frederique Constant Caree Watch
With Swiss quartz and sapphire crystals, this watch is made for the woman who prefers to keep it classic, and whose jewelry box is already filled with tons of gold-toned pieces to match with it.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Mondaine Official Swiss Railways Evo2
For the woman who never shies away from a pop of color. This silhouette comes with a punchy leather strap that's made for pairing with a bold red lip.
Best Watches Under $1,000: MICHAEL Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci Smartwatch
MICHAEL Michael Kors' Darci watch is a fashionable alternative to other smartwatches on the market. While it comes in several different metals, the rose gold-toned stainless steel version is perfect for any romantic occasion.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Versace Goldtone Bracelet Watch
Add a splash of Miami-worthy flair to her look with Versace's Swiss-made bracelet watch. The polished bezel and emerald green dial makes it a classic, yet unexpected addition to her jewelry box.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Bracelet Watch
If she loves wearing bracelets, then Salvatore Ferragamo's Varina double-wrap watch is a must as it wraps around her wrist twice. The Double Gancini symbol at 6 o'clock pays tribute to the brand.
Best Watches Under $1,000: MICHELE Deco Sport Two-Tone Watch
The sporty, two-tone watch is casual elegance at its finest, meaning she'll want to wear it every day. The neutral color strap, too, makes it easy to style with every outfit in her wardrobe.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Tory Burch Limited Edition Bangle Watch
For the woman who's always wearing surprising and expressive silhouettes, this horse motif bangle is one she'll want to add to her collection. The shimmery navy dial grounds this unexpected piece.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Timex 25mm Leather Strap Watch
This timeless style is destined to become a family heirloom. With a black leather strap and a gold-toned face, it'll fit right into her wardrobe on a day-to-day basis.
Best Watches Under $1,000: Aark Collective Multi Morning 38mm
Fans of artsy fashion brands will fall in love with Aark Collective's minimalist watch, which features a pastel pink dial and two-toned hands.