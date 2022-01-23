Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or Single Awareness Day? No matter what you deem February 14, the most enjoyable part of this holiday is often getting ready. And the perfect Valentine’s Day makeup look is sure to take your outfit (and your evening) to the next level. “This year’s trend is definitely a return of the timeless, bold red lip,” says celebrity makeup artist Catherine Deriana. “The focus is on the super chic girl in love with a classic soft glam.”

Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist, agrees. “Valentine’s Day makeup is really about bringing forward an elevated version of yourself, while still keeping it fresh and approachable.” He predicts that variations on pouty lip plumping products with a range of colors will have a well-deserved moment.

Whether you plan to go all out with a dramatic smoky eye and bold red lips or take more of a minimalist approach with popsicle stained lips and soft monochromatic lids, there is a Valentine’s Day look for you. The best part? All of them are super easy to recreate at home, with the right products.

Ahead, the six best makeup ideas for Valentine’s Day 2022, according to celebrity makeup artists — because it’s never too early to decide (and perfect) your look.

Powerful Pout

Nothing screams Valentine’s Day more than bold red lips. Whether you’re keeping your look low-key or want to emphasis the lips with a defined reverse cat eye, this rich hue gives your pout a powerful update. Deriana suggests starting with a tinted moisturizer or medium coverage foundation. The expert encourages medium to deep complexions to follow up with a taupe or beige shimmer on the lid and finish with a natural contour like a deep berry pink blush and highlight.

For fair to medium complexion, she suggests nudes or beiges on the lids and a light brown in the crease for depth and definition. “Let the bold lip and balancing winged liner do the talking!” For a smudge-proof matte lipstick that will last all day, try Stay All Day, Liquid Lipstick. And for even more vibrant and long-lasting results, opt for a lip liner combo.

Dramatic Liner

The experts see winged eyeliner being a major trend this Valentine’s Day. But it’s not the typical cat eye you’re used to — this year it is paired with striking eyeshadow colors for a sharper and sleeker look. And to make it more Valentine-inspired, opt for a combination of rose pink and fuchsia eyeshadow. To achieve this stunning look try Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner for the easiest glide and extra stability.

Purple Royalty

Seen all over TikTok, lilac blush is having a major moment this year. To make it subtle but captivating, apply a small amount high on your cheekbones for a pretty natural flush. For extra glow, Brittany Lo, makeup artist and founder of Beia, recommends starting with the Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist before applying the look. “While you're applying your makeup, use the Charlotte Tilbury WonderGlow as a primer,” Lo tells TZR. “I also like to put a few drops of primer in the foundation and wet your Beautyblender or sponge with the facial mist to apply to the face for maximum glowiness.” As for the lilac blush, the experts favor Cheek Pop Blush or Shade + Light Powder Contour Palette Refill. Some crisp black liner and dewy highlight rounds out the look perfectly.

All Over Gloss

Terri Bryant, celebrity makeup artist and founder of GUIDE BEAUTY says the vibe for a glossy pink lid is, “flirty and fun with a pop of color that puts a fresh spin on a classic makeup look.” Her suggestion: pair a glossy shadow look with an equally glossy lip, preferably in a soft red. “While a bit unexpected, these complementary shades play beautifully together,” she shares. “By adding a wash of pink pigment across the lids it softens and balances the contrast between features. The finished look is pure romance.” Bryant loves Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson or Ruby Woo for lips and Lidstar in Slip for a playful eye. Add a plumping gloss for the finish on the lips.

Highlight Your Life

“Like a romantic dinner, your skin can also have a candle lit finish to it,” says Scibelli. For the perfect glow, it’s time to master a contoured cheekbone. Apply highlighter to the top of your cheeks, bridge of nose, collarbone, and eyelids for enhanced radiance. And since Valentine’s Day and pink hues go hand-in-hand, pair your cheeky highlight with a playful yet sophisticated soft peach eyeshadow. Finish the look with a rosy nude lip for a Valentine’s Day to remember. The Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh lipstick will give you a creamy, long-wearing finish that will last all evening.

Sunset Eyes

“Adding a sultry spark to the eyes will help to accentuate your eye color and also catch the lighting in the room,” Scibelli tells TZR. And believe it or not, this eye-catching look isn’t as hard to recreate as it may seem. Scibelli suggests starting with a cream eyeshadow (his pick: Glaze Crayons) to add dimension to the eyelids and create a glossy effect. A blend of champagne, rose gold, and soft orange will create a striking ombre sunset across the lid. To complete the look, add a coat or two of mascara, like Big Bad Lash Mascara and a matte sunset-inspired lipstick. Bonus tip: Make sure you have some good blending brushes on hand for a seamless finish.

Subtle Glam

If you want to do something a little more romantic and chic, but still glam, Deriana suggests, “starting with a soft brown hue eye shadow on the lid, then adding a light burgundy shade in the crease for some depth and definition.” Next, top off the eyes with a cream or beige tone under the brow bone to make the whole look pop. Finish with a pigmented peach or nude plush like Divine Duo Lip and Cheek Blush and add a highlight. To complete the subtle glam look, add a lip gloss and you’re good to go. P.S: You’re going to want to wear this look way past Valentine’s Day.