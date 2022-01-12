A fashion collaboration between an established brand and an emerging one often represents a symbiotic relationship. The former can liven up its usual lineup with fresh ideas while for the latter, smaller designers, the partnership is an opportunity for exposure. The ASHYA x Michael Kors handbag collaboration serves as a textbook example of this amiable union. To honor his brand’s 40th anniversary, designer Michael Kors wanted to collaborate with an up-and-coming brand. ASHYA’s thoughtful and unique designs caught Kors’ attention, so he reached out — and the rest, as they say, is history.

If you’re not yet familiar with the NYC accessories label, it was founded in 2017 by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece. The Brooklyn-based American/Jamaican duo creates streamline, utilitarian bags with a luxe aesthetic. For the partnership with Michael Kors, both brands came together to create four new handbags that embodied both ASHYA and Kors’ style DNA. While working on the collection, Cimone and Annece referenced their cultural roots by incorporating West African textiles and weaving techniques into the designs.

The result? A custom print, which merges Michael Kors’ signature logo print with a Tetris-like pattern that mimics the weaving of traditional West African textiles. This unique design can be seen on both the Moya Multi Bag ($498) and the Ashley Bolo Bag ($298), named after ASHYA’s Cimone and Annece.

“African textiles have had, and still have, an exceptional significance as a means of communication within communities and act as a conduit of stories passed down through generations,” the duo said in a statement. “There is a spiritual and historical significance to the colors, patterns, and decorative elements used. The aesthetic value of West African textile designs can be seen in the lines and motifs created for this collaboration.”

The ASHYA x Michael Kors bags are super easy to style and adds dimension to any outfit. Plus, what makes the purses functional and practical are the multiple pockets and hands-free wearing experience. (If you’re new to the belt bag style and need some styling inspo: here’s Beyoncé’s birthday look from 2019 — she wore ASHYA’s Cedar Mini Belt Bag.)

The new collab is available to shop right now, so make sure to snag one (or both) of the sleek bags ahead.

