Lucy Hale always seems to manage just the right amount of glam. Even though the actor is constantly (or at least, appears to be) decked out in bold makeup and a statement 'fit, she's never *too* over the top with her looks. Rather, she somehow strikes the perfect balance — and that's never been more true than with the little black dress outfit Lucy Hale recently wore on Dec. 29.

The look, put together by stylist Erin Walsh for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square, perfectly toes the line between simple and glamorous. It features a pair of Jimmy Choo platforms, long, glossy hair courtesy of hairstylist Laura Polko, and monochromatic pink makeup by makeup artist Jenna Kristina. However, the item that really makes Hale's 'fit is the Sculpted Sleeve Cutout Dress she wore by Area.

The flouncy frock is far from the typical disco-ball looks seen on the glitzy holiday. Instead, it's slightly minimalist and features a touch of sparkle and strategic cutouts for a festive, semi-sultry effect. Yet thanks to those details, it requires little else besides a pair of your favorite shoes, making it the perfect easy, last-minute piece to throw on before your NYE festivities (no matter how low-key they are this year) begin.

Thankfully, Hale's dress is still available in select sizes in a few stores — FWRD has it in the actor's black version, and Area and Nordstrom have it in red. But if you're not looking to drop $1,050 on a piece to wear at your virtual parties or you just don't trust that last-minute shipping, you can still easily recreate the look's overall effect.

Essentially, all you need to channel Hale is a black dress with a few funky details — think rhinestones, cutouts, or puff sleeves (or all three). With any of those features, you'll have a certified look for the evening, no additional effort required.

So if you waited until the last minute to plan your NYE outfit this year, don't fret — take notes from Hale and scroll below for her dress (and some additional alternatives) for an easy piece you can throw on and go.

