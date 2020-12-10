Fact: Your New Year's Eve is probably going to feel off-kilter this year. No big parties, no exotic travels, no late-night toasts at a cozy bar — in actuality, you'll be translating the otherwise celebratory holiday to your own home. But, if this year has taught people anything, it's that staying at home doesn't equate to a boring time. Nay, thanks to the last nine months of (involuntary) practice, everyone has conjured up ways to enliven the evening within the confines of your kitchens and living rooms. All this to say, if you're wondering how to stay festive for NYE, but make it feel 2020-appropriate, New Year's Eve dresses worn with flats is the name of the game.

Why flats? Well, for starters, unless you live on the ground floor of your apartment building, there's a good chance your neighbors will thank you for abstaining from heels. But noise violations aside, it's simply more comfortable to opt for flats if you're staying home on NYE. Thankfully, several dressed-up outfits for a December 31st soiree work just as well with flats as they do with heels (if not better, in fact). Ahead, discover and shop 12 easy-to-recreate ensembles that'll make saying adieu to this year a stylish affair.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Light Layers

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing beats a spaghetti-strap dress layered over a long-sleeve tee or turtleneck. The combination is consistently unique and looks especially New Year's Eve-ready when styled with a pair of cute socks and Mary Jane flats.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Splashy Print

Just because you're staying home doesn't mean you can't go for a big, bold style moment. Try a colorful dress featuring a playful print (like these asymmetric dots) and finish with a pair of easy-peasy sandals.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Simple Slip

It goes without saying but a slip dress is always in style, especially when it's crafted in a silky, wintry white hue and teamed with a pair of slingback flats. A plum lipstick would pair well with this alluring duo.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Short Shift

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter the temp, a shorter hemline works when you'll be indoors all night. A lacy white dress is a playful alternative to full-on sparkle, and works well with a dainty pair of strappy flats.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Dots and Delights

If you're skipping the sequins this year but still want something that feels whimsical, try a polka-dot dress styled with tall, flat boots.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Dramatic Back

There are few design details quite as enticing as a daringly low back, which is why this dress trend is a perfect candidate for your New Year's Eve festivities. Keep it casual at home with a pair of embellished sandals.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Ruffles on Ruffles

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turn up the texture with a ruffled dress for the holiday season. To finish, go for something unexpected and bring in tights and a pair of chunky boots you can wear to pop the champagne outside. The overall aesthetic feels like a playful nod to whimsical, free-spirited style.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Feather Trimming

It's impossible to not feel celebratory when a ring of feathers are on your dress all evening long. Let the dress do the talking and accessorize with a simple pair of slides.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Comfy Volume

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A full-skirted dress in a relaxed fabric feels right for a stay-at-home New Year's Eve. Finish with some casual sneakers for a look you can happily wear on the couch.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Puff Sleeves

Voluminous puff sleeves are the perfect way to embrace a little holiday cheer while still feeling cozy at home. Add in a pair of ankle boots for a cool, low-key finish.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Romantic Ruching

The easiest way to make a dress feel festive is to add a design detail or embellishment, like ruching. An otherwise minimalist dress can instantly look more party-ready with gathered fabric. For New Year's Eve, opt for a saturated pop of yellow to brighten the mood and finish it with a pair of chunky black flats.

NYE Dresses With Flats: Long-Sleeve and Slim

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A long-sleeve sweater dress in a silvery hue or another seasonal color is an effortless approach to New Year's Eve dressing. Below, add your favorite flat boots to lend a hint of grunge.