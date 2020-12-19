Confession: I've never been one to partake in a raging New Years Eve extravaganza. All-night, Champagne-filled parties are not really my thing. In fact, the past couple years have found me ringing in the new year with my pup Molly, pizza, and a glass or two of cabernet. So, it's safe to assume this year will be a repeat of my favorite pastime that consists of doing nothing, However, as I've spent most of 2020 in sweatpants, I'm seriously considering a few New Years Eve outfit ideas to step up my game and start 2021 off on a more stylish note.

Yes, the allure of a bedazzled ensemble is exceptionally strong right now, and I've been dusting off some of my most glittery separates. My main contender? A dazzling navy pantsuit by Rachel Zoe. I haven't worn the set in years, and I'm dying to strut around my little Santa Monica apartment in it, pretending I have somewhere fantastic to go.

However, since I'll probably wind up bingeing rom-coms or old Dawson's Creek reruns (thank you, Netflix), my time in a formal outfit will probably be limited. Which means I could also go half-mast and either pair a party top with cozy bottoms or vice versa. Then again, there's the all-too-familiar option of forgoing it all and throwing on a delicious lounge set and slippers. Because, comfort.

Whatever I wear for my big night in, this NYE is full of much more promise than I expected, and I'm eager to celebrate the end of this horrific year by way of fun outfit options. Ahead, the three avenues I'm exploring for my night in with my quarantine buddy (my dog).

New Years Eve 2020 Outfit Ideas: Full Glam

Angela Melero

I am one of those who believes in starting a new year off on a positive note. And what's more uplifting than a festive suit that makes you feel great? I'm seriously considering throwing this navy set on with my furry cream block heels for at least an hour to set some good intentions for 2021. Heck, maybe I'll even throw on some makeup!

New Years Eve 2020 Outfit Ideas: Happy Medium

Angela Melero

I've been watching Jenna Lyons' new TV series for HBO Max: Stylish With Jenna Lyons and, she is all about finding that high-low balance. Maybe that's why this combo of soft, worn-in denim with a sequin vintage cardigan is really calling my name. Because, I'll be padding around the house, I'll skip the heels and opt for slippers. I like to think Jenna would be proud of this ensemble.

New Years Eve 2020 Outfit Ideas: Full Comfort

Angela Melero

Why not end the year with the comfort-focused theme that defined it? Luckily, the WFH lifestyle that many had to adapt to saw the rise of some pretty fantastic loungewear and cozy sets. So, a more low-key look can still be deceptively chic. (I'm currently loving the super-soft sets from Splendid that feel like melted butter on the skin.) Accessorized with some simple gold hoops and you're downright festive.