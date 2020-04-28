Boredom has gotten the best of everyone as of late, but it has led to some ultra-cool looks popping up on Instagram that probably wouldn’t appear during a normal work week. If the everyday neutral office look is making you yawn, bright colors are here to wake you up, especially since you won’t be showing face in-person. So if you’re in need of a little inspiration — and looking for a reason to actually use those bright colors in your palettes — Kylie Jenner’s pink eyeshadow is your next trend to try at home.

In a post on April 25, Jenner opted for a hot pink shade for her lids to go along with a luxe version of the perfect quarantine outfit: white sweats and a white Dior tank top embellished with a peace sign. She captioned the post, “Experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. Hbu?” and over the past few weeks she’s proven this to be true; this isn’t the first post Jenner has shared a new makeup look or hairstyle. In fact, she and a large number of other celebrities have been entertaining with their dedication to social distancing by putting their pro hair and makeup on hold and taking measures into their own hands.

Earlier the same day, Jenner teased what was to come with a post featuring a lighter version of pink on her eyes, lips, and cheeks. But Jenner is one of many celebrities to discover the magic of using pink for more than your lips. This color isn’t just a quarantine experiment; it's turned into a full-blown, long-running trend that other stars have already taken ahold of and ran with. Last winter, celebs like Lily Collins and Hailey Baldwin appeared on Instagram with pink patted on their eyes, and the trend continued into this year with Margot Robbie wearing this shade at the Birds of Prey premiere and J.Lo rocking it at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.

Hot pink eyeshadow, orange hair, blue winged liner, lime green lids — all the makeup looks making their rounds across Instagram are alluding to the idea that maybe the next beauty trend might be influenced by quarantine-induced creativity. Ahead, a few eyeshadow palettes to try if you're officially feeling inspired.

