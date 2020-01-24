Little, 10-year-old you with her rainbow lids, using up every shade in the Wet n Wild palette, would give today's makeup artists a run for their money. The vivid shades that reigned in the '80s and '90s have officially made their way back into modern trends, just you ask Margot Robbie and the pink eyeshadow she wore to Thurs.'s Birds of Prey premiere.

A neon smoky eye was just what the actor's latest red carpet look needed. Robbie arrived at the Hollywood premiere of her new film looking equal parts Tonya Harding and Harley Quinn, accessorizing her '80s-inspired LBD with a punky choker and fuchsia heels. Her makeup, of course, fit the bill.

For so long now, makeup trends have skewed toward an effortlessly makeup-less French girl aesthetic. Vibrant eyeshadows, unlikely lip colors, and overly-rosy cheeks have been perceived as gaudy rather than cool. However, 2020 is quickly shaping up to be the year of bold beauty.

This awards season has promptly ushered neon, glittery, even bejeweled eye makeup into the spotlight. Robbie has been no stranger to the movement, first sporting a dash of purple liner on her lids during the Golden Globes and now debuting a full-fledged neon look.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff has never been afraid to play with the latest trends. In the past, she has used her versatile clients (Priyanka Chopra and Scarlett Johansson in addition to Robbie) as canvases for experimenting with glitter, floating eyeliner, polarizing hues, and beyond.

Robbie's latest role as the comic book supervillain Harley Quinn seems to have opened up a whole new world of inspiration, too. Thurs.'s premiere at Hollywood and Highland was decorated with a neon marquee and a pink stage, the perfect match for the actor's fuchsia makeup. Get her look with similar eyeshadow hues, ahead.