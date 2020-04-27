Question: After dyeing your hair pastel pink, what color do you opt for after it fades? According to Dua Lipa's new orange hair, going back to her old icy blonde wasn't in the cards. The musician shared a video of herself and boyfriend Anwar Hadid via Instagram on April 25 which revealed Lipa's latest hair transformation: a tangerine-colored 'do with brow-skimming bangs. "Orangina quarantina," she captioned the post — adding on an orange emoji for extra flair.

And no, that feeling of déjà vu you're getting isn't appearing out of left field. The bright color arrives only a little over a week after Lipa unveiled freshly pink hair on Instagram. Wondering how anyone can leap between shades with so much ease? Both colors work with Lipa's previous two-tone hair, where only portions of the style were platinum blonde and the rest left dark. (It also helps that Hadid originally gave the star a hand, stepping in to play the role of colorist.)

"This weeks experiment... pink hair. That’s kind of it really... I haven’t acquired a new skill but I have joined world of warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one’s a dragonhawk and one’s a tiger)," Lipa wrote on the April 16 post.

As you could probably guess, Lipa's 44 million Instagram followers made sure to make their feelings known about the brand-new citrus color. The big reveal has been viewed more than 7 million times and garnered more than 1.8 million likes. "Omg this is heart melting," commented Alana Hadid.

Only time will tell if orange will replace pink as spring 2020's breakout hair color trend — though with Lipa's approval, it's well on its way. Ahead, a few non-permanent orange hair colors if you're ready to jump on the bandwagon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.