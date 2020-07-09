One can always count on a supermodel to demonstrate how to go make even the simplest outfits feel cool and sophisticated. Kendall Jenner is often a casual dresser, but her knack for mixing jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers makes her a constant source of dressed-down inspiration. Her latest ensemble, an all-black ensemble with a pop of color is even better thanks to one tiny detail: Kendall Jenner's Simon Miller handbag is still available and even majorly discounted right now.

While Jenner is consistently mixing things up in terms of her off-duty style, there are a few themes she's faithful to: '90s silhouettes, futuristic details, and generally a monochromatic palette. And On Jul. 9 she once again managed to check off all three boxes with just one look. To grab a bite with friends in Malibu, she wore a skinny trouser with side slits at the ankle (a long-standing trend) paired with an easy crop top and a vintage-inspired leather blazer on top.

She also modeled her older sister's brand Skims with its face mask in the color Cocoa. The stylish safety precaution is currently sold out in all of its color-ways except the off-white Sand hue, but a Jul. 20 restock is on the way. Her soft rectangle frames are a reliably versatile silhouette and the retro shape is on par with her all-time favorite Zou Bisou sunglasses from Velvet Canyon. Finally, her tortoise vinyl Juju mules are from By Far and just so happen to be currently discounted from their original $345 price to a tempting $221 right now.

The stand-out piece against her black and brown ensemble is her bright yellow bag. Simon Miller's Bend bag helped to usher in the chunky chain-link straps also seen with Bottega Veneta's infamous Chain Pouch bag. Its fold-over flap also fits the half-moon silhoette trend that's been on the up and up for some time now. Now, here's the kicker: not only is Simon Miller's ever-popular Bend bag still up for grabs in a multitude of variations, but it's handsomely discounted - yes, really.

Starting with Jenner's pick, she opted for the lime hue in smooth leather with a brown tortoise chain-link strap that you can currently purchase for $420. The same style also comes in off-white leather (not currently marked-down though priced at $590) as well as bright orange and camel colorways with the clearer acetate tortoise chain strap. Or if you like to keep your arm candy on the monochromatic side of things, you have three all-black options to choose from: smooth leather with a matte chain ($590), shiny croc embossed ($354), plus the same matte leather number but with a differing beaded strap ($350). There's also more playful options like a neutral-toned snake print piece, a burgundy croc-effect iteration, and a zesty green leather pick with a multicolored beaded strap.

The brand just held a virtual showroom for its Resort '21 collection at the home of its creative Director Chelsea Hansford, but until its arrival, get your fix with one of the signature bag silhouettes while they're still on sale, below.

