Over the past three months, nearly all the rules of fashion have been thrown into question. When galas, weddings, and work meetings went virtual, all normative dressing was quickly reserved for the upper-half, leaving endless liberties to be taken from the waist-down. Enter the boyshorts underwear trend, whose explosion on Instagram can only be attributed to half-dressed Zoom culture. While many cities worldwide still face stay-home orders, now is as good a time as any to jump on the bandwagon — and there's tons of ways to do so.

One of the first brands to test-drive the silhouette was Highrack, Honey, an Australian slow-fashion brand by Tessa McGregor. "The idea came about from me literally wearing my fiancé's underwear around the house ... I felt sexier in these than I did in anything else," she tells TZR. "I sat down to streamline the design and drew inspo from the iconic Chanel '90s briefs." From there, the Sublime Biker Shorts were born — exploding across social media and selling out near-instantly each time they've restocked. "The word sublime is simply because I love saying it, and it literally means 'of very great excellence or beauty'."

Somewhere in between then and now, Instagram became a playground for around-the-house snaps of women donning the bold silhouette. Scores of intimates and loungewear brands released their own iterations — including Kim Kardashian West's cult-followed shapewear brand, SKIMS, whose cotton rib briefs constantly have a waitlist. There's cheekier cuts, like Are You Am I's totally sold-out Maika undies; or, for something with more coverage, try Live The Process' Knit Boy Short, which comes in 13 different shades.

Even long after stay-home orders have lifted globally and quarantine is just a distant memory, these undies will be a reminder of much different times — and perhaps encourage you, once again, to slow down, take time for yourself, and get comfortable. Continue ahead for all the best options, and be sure to read about editor-approved, non-see-through biker short styles along the way.