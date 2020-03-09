This week in street style, all eyes are locked on the Kendall Jenner jumpsuit that's sweeping the internet. On Friday morning, the model grabbed coffee in a parchment-colored piece that's far more affordable than you'd think. The onesie is architected by Warp + Weft, the storied denim brand that's as sustainable as it is chic, and retails for just $87. Acting fast is key, as there's already just a few pieces left in its blanched color-way. Those looking to recreate the look can rejoice: Kendall's monochromatic iteration is actually super easy to put together.

To keep the look low profile amidst Jenner's busy weekday morning, she zipped the boiler suit up over a pair of high-top Converses, which were as cream-colored as the rest of her ensemble. Over her face were a shadowy pair of rectangular frames, a favorite accessory of the best-dresser. For jewelry, the star paired a thin necklace with a gold chain bracelet, which added to the simple details of the look. The star went bagless for the appearance, instead clutching a tiny two-tone wallet and, of course, her cell phone. The outfit was super minimalistic, indulging in the classically millennial aesthetic while also supporting a super well-intentioned business.

RIWE/LESE / BACKGRID

Warp + Weft has been in existence for some 30 years, through all of which they have saved millions of gallons of water by working with the world's largest textile manufacturer. Whereas a typical pair of jeans takes up to 1,500 gallons of water, Warp + Weft jeans only require 10 — all of which they treat and recycle. Instead of partaking in bleaching processes used by competitors, which weigh heavily on the environment, the brand uses Dry Ozone technology to create garments that are safe for everyone. The best part of all? The fit is truly that good. Jenner's appearance is a perfect example of their seamless body-hugging technology used by Warp + Weft, ensuring all wearers get that dream fit that fashion girls constantly search for.

To give the one-step outfit a try, shop Jenner's look (with additional shoestring detail) below, in two different color-ways.