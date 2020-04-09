Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Black Leggings Are Luxe Enough To Wear Every Day

Despite the street-style slowdown, there's luckily no shortage of athletic attire inspiration circling your Explore page right now. Considering virtually every one of your favorite celebs is almost exclusively sporting athleisure right now, allow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's black leggings to inspire your necessary wardrobe update. However, Rosie's super-luxe option is so exclusive that getting your hands on her perfect version of the athletic staple isn't as simple as just clicking "add to cart" — but don't panic. Here's how to get her look, stat.

The supermodel went for a bike ride with her family on a sunny Sunday in Los Angeles. It comes as no surprise that even her off-duty wear looks good enough to copy. An Apr. 6, the British mom looked every bit the model part in a cream colored crewneck sweatshirt and New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with Jessica McCormack jewelry and her go-to pair of oversized Celine sunglasses. But it's the 32-year-old's leggings that are the show-stopper here. The pair is from the unique and innovative brand Wardrobe NYC which releases garments only in 4- and 8-piece capsules, meaning one can't buy only one piece. As a big fan of the brand, Rosie has been spotted in Wardrobe before, including its more polished version of their dress leggings. And considering RHW is officially a renowned fashion expert, anything with her blessing is worth considering for yourself.

Courtesy of Backgrid

Wardrobe takes the guess work out of searching for the perfect core closet pieces by curating capsules across categories such as Tailored, for elevated businesswear, or Street, which is a full off-duty outfit. Besides the highest quality materials and perfectly fitting designs, what's the intrigue for an 8-piece haul, you might ask? Well, much like any beauty or even cooking delivery subscription, the bulk of hard work is done for you. Not only are you getting one of your best outfits yet but mixing and matching the capsule will virtually upgrade your entire wardrobe instantly.

Shop Huntington-Whiteley's full outfit (including Wardrobe's leggings which come in the 8-piece Sport set along with a windbreaker, track top, long sleeve tee, tank top, crop top, bike short, and track pant), ahead.