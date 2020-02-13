To say that Bottega Veneta has a cult following would be a massive understatement. The Italian brand has made quite the comeback over the last year, offering some of seasons' the most coveted designs. And now, with the Spring/Summer 2020 collection making headlines with a flurry of new notable styles, it was only a matter of time before your favorite celebrities got their hands on the popular pieces. And among the new lineup, Bottega Veneta's chain pouch is already going viral on Instagram, thanks to the fan-favorite account, 'New Bottega' and the likes of style muse, Hailey Baldwin, making it a top-contender for the hottest item of the season.

Whether your scrolling through Instagram or walking the streets of New York, there's no escaping Bottega Veneta's skillfully-crafted bags (— and sturdy lugged leather Chelsea boots). However, at the moment, it's the brand's iconic Pillow pouch that's (not so) quietly taking the industry by storm. The cult style is getting a trendy update for spring with the addition of an oversized chainlink shoulder strap, which perfectly aligns with the chunky gold chain jewelry trend.

On Feb. 12, Hailey Baldwin attended church in Los Angeles with the new and highly coveted bag, in black, by her side. She paired the leather style with a cable knit sweater tucked into high-rise light-wash jeans for a casual yet polished ensemble. Accessorizing with tan slouchy boots, silver hoop earrings, and a laidback beauty look, the newlywed kept the rest of the outfit simple to let the bag really shine.

GAMR / BACKGRID

The new Chain Pouch has been seen in multitude of colors. But, if you're looking for a specific style, the emerald green satin iteration is only exclusively available for purchase a Harrod's stores. While, the immaculate zebra print option (with a silver chain) is up for pre-order on the brands site now. And it's worth keeping an eye out for the chain in other popular silhouettes, as the equally-as-popular Padded Cassette Bag made its debut as apart of the Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

Available on Feb. 7 for pre-order, according to the brand's site, it's likely this newer style won't be delivered until April. It might seem unbearable to wait that long, but one can be certain that once they hit shelves, these bags will go rather quickly. And because, the brand very seldom restock its popular styles, pre-order is definitely your best bet — most definitely, worth the wait.

Continue on to shop TZR's favorite select styles, below.