Kendall Jenner's Leggings Outfit Just Simplified Mountain Weekend Style

Let's face it: winter has now eclipsed fashion's favorite season. Whether or not your city is in the throes of below-freezing temps, it's likely that the recent cold snap may have invoked an itch to retreat into the mountains, where puffers feel at home and the slap of cold air is welcomed, and not dreaded. Here to give your wanderlust inspiration a boost is a wintry ensemble from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and it's primed for your next weekend spent in the outdoors. Kendall Jenner's leggings outfit sits delightfully in the middle of après-ski and stay-home chic — and is so easy to recreate.

On Dec. 3, the supermodel posted a string of selfies to Instagram, each of which cast her extra-long frame against a dusky, mountainous vista. While her digs are super aspirational (and worth pinning to your travel mood board ASAP), her ensemble for the occasion is just as intriguing — and it's not totally out of reach. From top to bottom, Jenner chose a basic ribbed knit beanie in a beige that neutral-lovers will indulge instantly. Her V-neck sweater features a lettered print with color-blocked sleeves, making it far more dynamic than the average chunky cardigan. From there, Jenner finished off the look with a pair of frame-sculpting leggings and Prada's cult-loved stompers, whose toothy lug-soles have become a favorite amongst all her sisters (read: Kourtney Kardashian's many combat boots outfits from her trip to New York).

Whether your idea of winter fun is grabbing a drink at the lodge or hanging back by fireplace at your cabin, Jenner's look is sure to feel right at home in your ski vacation outfit lineup. To get the look, TZR recommends Pangaia's cream-hued beanie (which is made of a post-consumer recycled cashmere blend), byTiMo's colorblock cardigan, SKIMS' sculpting leggings and Jenner's exact Prada boots. For a quick how-to on styling the investment boot for other occasions, browse our roundup of celeb combat boots outfits — this way, it's sure to integrate seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.

Browse the four cozy basics ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.