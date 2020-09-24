When running out of the house, everyone has an easy pair of shoes handy that they default to each time, be it a velvet smoking slipper or a pair of UGGs. For the fashion pack, that shoe is, more often than not, a pair of double-strapped sandals with oversized buckles, also known as the Birkenstock. The brand's iconic Arizona sandal can be casual; it can be polished; it can be anything, really — but this time, Kendall Jenner's Birkenstocks are opting for the athleisure look, calling on an ensemble that's equal parts sporty and cozy.

On Sep. 23, the model went out in Los Angeles to check off a few to-do's — grab smoothies, walk the dog, and so on. For her errand day, Jenner opted for a $45 pair of Arizona waterproof slides, which are a total steal as compared to Birkenstock's high fashion collabs with Proenza Schouler and Valentino. This is far from Jenner's first sojourn in the unfussy shoe — the celebrity has rotated Birkenstocks for years over, typically opting for her favorite ice white pair. Lately, though, she's been steadily leaning into all-black accessories (By Far bags, Velvet Canyon sunnies, and so on) — to which the low profile shoe makes a welcomed addition.

BENS / BACKGRID

To keep them comfy-casual, Jenner went with a pair of black bike shorts, which have been a favorite of hers this fall, and a matching onyx shoulder bag. Above the waist, she wore a sage cropped sweater, proving once and for all that the shrunken cardigan trend is far from over. She twisted her hair into a 2000's-centric claw clip, revealing her. "VOTE"-emblazoned face mask and wear-everywhere sunnies. Overall, the look totally signals a demure day around town, and it's rife with inspiration to spruce up your own go-to errand look.

To grab her exact sandals and shades (and her gold chain Tiffany bracelet, if you're in the mood for a splurge), continue below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.