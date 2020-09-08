Each year, summer's end calls a few old-school fashion rules into question. From crisp whites to open-toed shoes, it's up to fashion girls to prove whether or not the season's hallmark trends have staying power once the beaches close. Kendall Jenner's Teva and jeans outfit just debuted the no-fail way to wear summer whites and sandals after Labor Day.

On Sep. 6, the supermodel stepped out in Malibu, California, wearing a laid-back transitional look that invoked two peak summer trends, remastered for the oncoming cool weather. She paired a crewneck sweatshirt in jade with a pair of SLVRLAKE jeans, a style which made an appearance earlier this year via Jenner's all-white travel outfit. Adding a fruity punch to the look, Jenner slung a ditzy strawberry-printed beach tote (architected by Helmstedt) over her shoulder, ditching summer-favored micro bags ahead of fall. For footwear, she opted for Teva's Hurricane XLT2 sandals, which are available on its site for $70. The bright white colorway may feel very summery — and yet, the rest of her ensemble makes them perfectly fall-appropriate.

GAMR/NEMO / BACKGRID

To pull it off, Jenner used the transitional weather period to her advantage, mixing summer and winter styles for a high impact look. Her sandals made a splash this summer as the ideal road trip shoe, and her jeans are a simple denim option to swap your bike shorts for. By pairing the two together (and tying in some bold, tried-and-true colors for fall), the ensemble has all the makings of a trans-seasonal success. Once ultra-low temperatures hit, simply wear her Tevas with a pair of thick ankle socks, and consider throwing a woolen trench coat over it all.

To emulate the rule-breaker's ensemble (including her exact bag, pants, and sandals), continue ahead — and make certain to track Jenner's looks over the coming weeks for more inspiration.

