27 Cozy Sweatshirts You Can Dress Up

If you’re someone who would live in sweatshirts if you could, you’re in luck: like joggers and bike shorts, sweatshirts can be juxtaposed with more polished pieces to create a look that feels stylish and sophisticated, but doesn't sacrifice on comfort. And as the boundaries between athleisure, loungewear, and regular clothing become increasingly more blurred, it’s easier than ever to find comfy, cozy sweatshirts you can dress up — sometimes, all that involves is putting on the right earrings or pair of shoes.

Scroll through the 27 sweatshirts (and sweatshirt dresses!) in this edit, and you’ll find options for virtually any occasion: sweatshirts you can wear to work, sweatshirts you can wear out, and even sweatshirts that’ll work for date night or an event. Along with the pieces themselves, you’ll find tips for how to style them, although it’s worth noting that the ways to dress up a sweatshirt are virtually endless.

Ready to see the most stylish women's sweatshirts on the market right now? Then just keep scrolling.

1. A Crewneck Sweatshirt With Gorgeous Statement Sleeves Rebecca Minkoff Janine Sweatshirt $70 Amazon See on Amazon Structural statement sleeves with ruffles at the shoulders give Rebecca Minkoff's Janine sweatshirt an elegant, fashion-forward look that almost feels Elizabethan. Dressing it up couldn't be more effortless — wear it with a tailored pencil skirt and pumps for work, or with tall boots and slouchy leather shorts for a night out. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

2. An Elevated Take On The Basic Pullover Sweatshirt Z SUPPLY Tempest Sweatshirt $58 Amazon See on Amazon This chic Z Supply sweatshirt proves that a few thoughtful tweaks — in this case, adding lantern sleeves, drop shoulders, and a raw hem — can make a simple design feel 10 times more elevated. Pair it with a slinky midi skirt and tall boots, and you'll look totally polished in an outfit that's comfy enough to nap in. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3. A Slouchy Knit Hoodie Made With Cashmere & Wool Daily Ritual Pullover Sweater $33 Amazon See on Amazon If you're wondering how to wear a hoodie to work, it's simple: pick up this one from Daily Ritual, layer it under a blazer or tuck it into dress pants with heels and a sleek belt, et voila. Because it's knit of a luxurious blend of cashmere, cotton, wool, viscose, and nylon, it feels far more elevated than your typical hoodie. Still, it's every bit as comfy and versatile, thanks to its simple, streamlined design and versatile color options. "Can’t say enough good things," one reviewer gushed, adding, "I would have bought this for triple the price." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. This Fan-Favorite Sweatshirt Dress That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Prints Auxo Hooded Sweatshirt Dress $33 Amazon See on Amazon This top-rated sweatshirt dress comes in a ton of colors and prints, making it easy to find one that suits your personal style. Dressing it up for a night out is as easy as adding jewelry and some over-the-knee boots — and the resulting look feels like something Rihanna would totally wear. The dress is super soft and comfy, so you'll love wearing it in your down time, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5. A Cute, Puff-Sleeved Sweatshirt Made Of Super Soft French Terry FRAME Shirred Sweatshirt $178 Amazon See on Amazon Shirred puff sleeves that hit right at the elbow make this sweatshirt by Frame stand out in the best way. Since shorter sleeves are relatively unusual for a sweatshirt, they give the piece the more polished look of a thick, puff-sleeved blouse. Throw on some jeans and boots, and you'll look totally pulled-together without sacrificing comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. An Oversized V-Neck Sweatshirt That Exudes Preppy-Chic Vibes Tommy Hilfiger Long Sleeve Pullover Logo Sweater $25 Amazon See on Amazon This cozy sweatshirt by Tommy Hilfiger looks more like an oversized sweater, thanks to its contrasting V-neckline. Embrace the preppy vibe and add a collared shirt underneath, or dress it up with skinny jeans and heeled boots for a night out. Note that there are several other Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirts available on the same page as this one, including a chic navy blue mock neck that would be super easy to dress up. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7. This Comfy Oversized Sweatshirt With Subtle Puffed Sleeves The Drop Kiko Oversized Sweatshirt $40 Amazon See on Amazon Billowy sleeves add a trendy touch to this otherwise simple sweatshirt from The Drop. Made of a luxuriously soft blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, it's designed in an oversized fit, with ribbed cuffs at both sleeves and a tunic-length hemline. Choose from six colors, ranging from classic neutrals to a vibrant berry pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

8. A Cozy Quilted Pullover With A Chic Asymmetrical Collar BTFBM Quilted Lightweight Sweatshirt $32 Amazon See on Amazon A trio of asymmetrical snaps at the neck give this quilted pullover a cool, stylish look, whether you choose to keep them fastened or fold the collar over. One of the best dressy sweatshirts on Amazon with over 1,000 five-star ratings, it comes in lots of variations on both color and design, including styles with a quilted construction throughout and options with a more traditional quarter-zip collar. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9. A Soft, Comfy Hoodie In A Fashion-Forward Silhouette Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie $20 Amazon See on Amazon Dropped shoulders and billowy blouson sleeves make this oversized hoodie feel totally on-trend. But the stylish silhouette isn't the only reason to love it — it's made of Daily Ritual's stretchy, lightweight blend of terry cotton and modal, which means it's incredibly soft and cozy without looking or feeling bulky. It'd be easy to dress up with some fitted jeans and heels, or even a flowy maxi skirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

10. This Classic Hoodie With A Lace-Up Detail At The Neck JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Hoodie $19 Amazon See on Amazon A V-neckline finished with a lace-up detail makes for a fun twist on this otherwise classic hoodie. Made of mid-weight French terry that's smooth on the outside and slightly textured on the inside, the laces at the neck are sewn in place so you won't have to worry about them getting tangled. Available sizes: 16-32

11. A Comfy Sweatshirt Dress With Unique Statement Sleeves Billabong Women's Knit Dress $46 Amazon See on Amazon This sweatshirt dress from Billabong doesn't necessarily look like a sweatshirt — but it's every bit as cozy. The unique combination of dropped shoulders and puffed sleeves give it a cool, fashion-forward aesthetic, while the triangle detail at the neck gives a subtle nod to the design's athleisure inspiration. Dress it up with knee-high boots, or keep things more casual with classic white sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

12. This Active Sweatshirt That Looks More Polished Than Sporty RBX Active Plus Size Mock Neck Sweatshirt $38 Amazon See on Amazon A center seam and cowl neck elevate this sporty sweatshirt, adding polish and sophistication to the otherwise simple design. Made of a stretchy performance fabric with a subtle ribbed texture, it has thumb holes, pockets, and a split, tunic-length hem that's slightly longer in the back. Despite being designed as activewear, it looks more like a traditional cowl neck sweater, and will feel right at home paired with dress pants or a skirt. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

13. A Soft Terry Tunic In A Muted Leopard Print Z SUPPLY Leopard Weekender Sweatshirt $68 Amazon See on Amazon A hip-grazing, high-low hem with slits at each side elevate this Z Supply sweatshirt, while the gray and black leopard print adds another touch of fun. Made of lightweight French terry, its slouchy, oversized silhouette will look great paired with skinny black pants and chunky platform boots. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

14. A Texture-Rich Pullover With Flowy, Flared Sleeves Splendid Flare Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater $117 Amazon See on Amazon So many design elements add interest to this slouchy pullover sweater from Splendid: the texture-rich, chunky knit; the dropped shoulders and slightly cropped length; the trendy bell sleeves with flared, ribbed cuffs. If you're not into the texture, it also comes in several versions made of a more traditional sweatshirt material, including styles with contrasting snaps down the sleeves, and one in a fun tie-dyed print. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15. A Mockneck Sweatshirt Made Of Soft, Warm Fleece Core 10 Cloud Soft Fleece Sweatshirt $25 Amazon See on Amazon Minimalist and chic, this mock neck sweatshirt proves that a fashion-forward silhouette can make even the most basic pieces feel totally sophisticated. It's designed to be comfortable for yoga and other workouts, so the fit is super unrestrictive and easy to move in. Made of cloud-soft brushed fleece, it has wide dolman sleeves, a mock neck, and a stylish center seam down the back. It's hard to imagine bottoms this top wouldn't pair well with. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

16. This Simple Sweatshirt Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Above-the-Knee Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Think of this simple sweatshirt dress as the perfect blank slate to pair with all your favorite jackets, shoes, and accessories. The simplicity of the design means it's just as easy to dress up as it is to dress down — factor in its cozy comfort and easy-to-care-for terry fabric, and you'll quickly realize this one might be worth buying in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17. A Lightweight Raglan Sweatshirt In An Of-The-Moment Print Beyond Yoga Cobra Printed Raglan Pullover $99 Amazon See on Amazon The silvery cobra print of this Beyond Yoga pullover feels inherently elevated and luxe, so it's already easier to dress up than your typical hoodie. Plus, because it's relatively lightweight and thin, you can tuck it into high-waisted bottoms for a more structured look sans bulk. And, while the matching pants don't necessarily dress up the look, they're still worth picking up for when you do want to look casual. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

18. This Thick, High-Quality Sweatshirt That Looks More Like A Chic Sweater Ninety Percent Funnel Neck Sweatshirt $120 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this sweatshirt by Ninety Percent is perfect — it's safe to say this is one of the best women's sweatshirts out there right now. For one, the fit is exactly what you want in an oversized pullover — effortlessly slouchy, and not bulky or dowdy. The cropped length and dropped shoulders add fashion-forward flair, and the funnel-style neck adds an elegant touch that makes it super easy to dress up. Plus, it's made of a satisfyingly thick, 100% cotton fabric, so it's every bit as warm and comfy as it is stylish. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

19. A Stretchy Yoga Sweatshirt With An Eye-Catching Tulip Hem Core 10 Soft Cotton Yoga Sweatshirt $34 Amazon See on Amazon A split tulip front adds eye-catching interest to this soft crewneck yoga sweatshirt from Core 10. Made of a mid-weight blend of cotton and modal with four-way stretch, it's sure to get plenty of wear far beyond the yoga studio. "The fabric feels like the sweatshirt is wrapping you in a cocoon," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

20. This Versatile Scoop Neck Sweatshirt With Lace-Up Details At The Sleeves JUST MY SIZE Plus Size Sweatshirt $19 Amazon See on Amazon The simplicity of this pullover sweatshirt is exactly what makes it so easy to dress up — three-quarter raglan sleeves with chic lace-up details at the cuffs keep the look from being too plain, but overall, it looks like a classic, basic top that'll look right at home paired with a pencil skirt, dress pants, or jeans. Available sizes: 16 — 32

21. This Fan-Favorite Hoodie Made Of The Softest Terry Fabric Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover $28 Amazon See on Amazon It's no exaggeration to say this is one of the best women's hoodies you can buy on Amazon. A sleeker, more body-conscious fit — combined with thoughtful design details like a crossed detail at the neckline and a curved, tunic-length hem — make it look far more polished than your typical baggy sweatshirt. Plus, it's made of Daily Ritual's super soft terry fabric, which is reason enough to love this hoodie on its own. "The fabric is so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22. A Simple Sweatshirt Dress With A Drawstring That Lets You Adjust The Fit PL Movement by Pink Lotus Right Moves Sweat Shirt Dress $34 Amazon See on Amazon While most sweatshirt dresses tend to be relatively shapeless, an adjustable drawstring gives this one definition at the waist. Plus, the drawstring also lets you adjust the length and overall silhouette — wear it at your natural waist to make the skirt shorter, or leave it relatively loose for a slouchier, more relaxed fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23. A Slouchy, Pajama-Soft Hoodie That Laces Up At The Neck Mae Loungewear Lace Up Sweatshirt with Hood $14 Amazon See on Amazon Another slouchy, comfy hoodie with a stylish lace-up neckline, the laces on this one are functional, rather than being sewn in place. It's cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit, with a cropped length that'll pair perfectly with high-waisted bottoms. In addition to the three solid color options, it also comes in a version with gray and ivory stripes. The pajama-like fabric feels deliciously soft and cozy, too — plan on getting a lot of wear out of this one. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24. An Incredibly Versatile Animal Print Sweatshirt That You Can Dress Up Or Down Z SUPPLY The Animal Flocked Pullover $66 Amazon See on Amazon Leopard print looks great with pretty much everything, which makes this pullover sweatshirt from Z Supply super versatile. You can easily dress it up with sleek leather leggings and heels for a night out, and you'll love wearing it with the matching joggers for a cozy night in. Available sizes: Small

25. A Soft Cowl Neck Sweatshirt That Looks More Like A Sweater Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Sweatshirt $30 Amazon See on Amazon The cowl neck elevates this tunic sweatshirt from Daily Ritual — pair it with cigarette pants and ballet flats or pumps for work, or wear it with jeans or leggings for a polished off-duty look. Plus, it comes in several pretty colors, including one striped style. "So soft!" one reviewer gushed, adding, "Can wear to work, as it looks more like a sweater than a sweatshirt." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26. An Oversized Sweatshirt Dress That's Perfect For Nights Out The Drop Iona Mini Sweatshirt Dress $40 Amazon See on Amazon Clean lines and a slouchy, relaxed fit give this hooded sweatshirt dress a minimalist, streetwear-inspired aesthetic that can easily be dressed up for a party or night out — add some chunky platform boots and hoop earrings, and you'll look effortlessly cool without sacrificing an inch of comfort. If you need more inspiration on how to style an oversized hoodie, just look to Ariana Grande or Rihanna for tips. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

