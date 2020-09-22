Coming off the heels of this spring, when loungewear sets first started piling high, a familiar struggle of pandemic-era dressing is resurfacing: How many ways can you possibly dress up a pair of sweats? The easy answer is by tying in a few polished pieces when styling them. So far, chief among them all this season is the easy, timeless blazer, which fashion girls are pulling out of their closets en masse to layer over T-shirts and joggers. If you haven't scoped it already, the latest to reprove the outfit formula is Katie Holmes' blazer outfit — and it's, in her always-prophetic way, providing a no-fail template for getting dressed all season long.

On Sep. 21, the actor and It-girl stepped out in New York City, wearing a layered look that called on the ultra-soothing neutrals trend. Past her CDC-recommended face mask, Holmes went with a double-breasted wool blazer in pebble, pairing it with a pair of bone-colored sweats for a pristine take on the neutrals trend. To dress in accordance with the unpredictable weather period, she tied in a pair of mocha ankle socks and, of course, the wear-everywhere Common Projects sneakers that never leave her person. To finish off the ensemble, she opted for a crisp white tee, which is fall's answer to the viral white tank top trend of the summer. As for toting, she went with a late favorite of hers — SHARKCHASER's bubble bucket bag in jet black.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Overall, Holmes steps up quarantine chic (cozy socks and sweats being the operative players, in this case) with one simple workwear piece. The best part? Most of the pieces in her look are probably already hanging in your closet — but, in case you're looking for a few new styles, be sure to consider the pieces below. A few are plucked directly from Holmes' look (her exact tote and sneakers, for instance) — and there's a few "like" styles, including Vince's pebble blazer and Wol Hide's easy sweats. Browse ahead:

