Right now, wearing a face covering while out and about isn't just a good idea: It's a CDC recommendation. As a response to the current Coronavirus pandemic, the uptick of fashion brands making non-medical face masks has been overwhelming — in the very best way. Both looking to protect the consumer and give back amid the crisis, brands small and large are getting creative with their materials. The result? Scores of smart, chic solutions that fill the white space for face coverings in the market, and may even help out essential workers who face grave shortages of PPE.

Take, for example, Abacaxi, who has partnered with The Mask Fund for the launch of its colorful masks. For each unit sold, the brand is donating the exact amount needed for workers to get a mask themselves. Or, La Ligne, who is gifting one free non-medical mask to customers with all purchases through their site — as are Lucky Brand and PAIGE, as well.

Ahead, all the brands using their resources to create non-medical masks, plus all the styles on offer.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Collina Strada

This luxury safety mask features boisterous bows and fun prints, making it the extroverted mask you'll want to step out in. Plus, each purchase of one mask will be provide five masks to healthcare workers in New York City.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: MOTHER

In the brand's heritage prints, MOTHER is selling a two-set of reusable masks. For every sale in the month of April, a $10 donation will be made to No Kid Hungry, providing meals for school kids affected by school closures.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Abacaxi

These cotton face masks come in several different hues and prints, as is true to the Abacaxi brand. All are made using deadstock materials, making them as chic as they are sustainable.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Ulla Johnson

For each set sold, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to City Harvest NYC and Bowery Mission. While the first batch of these sold in mere minutes, a wait list quickly developed thereafter — and it's well worth adding yourself to.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: La Ligne

La Ligne's mantra is simple: "We Wanna Be On You." So much so that the brand's making all face masks free with any purchase on their site. Throughout quarantine, 15 percent of total sales will be donated to a different relief organization for those impacted by COVID-19.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Kenny Flowers

The brand launched 100 percent machine-washable lifestyle masks in the past two weeks, using scrap fabric from its spring and summer collections. Additionally, 100 percent of proceeds from mask sales will go to Direct Relief, which provides medical-grade equipment to frontline workers.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Christy Dawn

Sewn at home in LA, Christy Dawn's non-medical grade masks are made with sustainable deadstock fabric. What's more: They're reusable and washable, and each five-pack sold will be matched with five-pack donated to those in need of it most.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: PAIGE

PAIGE is joining LA Protects in producing non-medical face masks through the brand's LA-based manufacturing facilities. The brand is also donating a pack of four non-medical masks to be distributed to those on the frontlines for each pack sold. The brand is also throwing in one free mask at no extra cost to all purchases made on PAIGE.com.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Helmstedt

Known for its boisterous prints, Helmstedt's masks are the feel-good option to invest in. Made from silk cotton, all use upcycled deadstock fabrics from Helmstedt's SS20 collection. The profit from all sales of face masks will be donated to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is gifting one mask with every purchase on its site, while supplies last. There is no minimum purchase necessary, as the brand wants to ensure all customers who come are protected. You can also buy a five-pack — for which Lucky Brand will donate a five-pack to unhoused neighbors and low-income persons in its community for every purchase.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: EUGENIA KIM

For all mask sales, 5 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House New York, which is delivering catered meals in to-go containers and kid-friendly care packages to each of the families staying with them amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fashion Brand Making Non-Medical Face Masks: Jaline Resort

Jaline is making these precious printed masks, which are all made from recycled materials and come in three different sizes. Each can be purchased by contacting the brand via Instagram DM or email.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.