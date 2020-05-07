Over the past two months, at-home fashion has evolved more swiftly than anyone could have imagined. For years prior, the masses had kept their sights set elsewhere — Fashion Week front-row ensembles and gala season frocks, for example, leaving little room for at-home looks. Perhaps we were far more overdue for a loungewear refresh than we had realized, making this opportunity one that fashion people the world over have jumped on. What's emerged is a host of chic quarantine fashion pieces that everyone's wearing, all of which have one thing in common— effortlessness.

One-step outfit formulas are a fan favorite right now, which includes knit sets, tennis dresses, and your favorite matching activewear ensemble. It also includes the viral nightgown trend, which is making the rounds all over Instagram right now. These are approved to wear to bed and out of the house, making it the most versatile piece in the roundup.

So, shop the styles ahead, and remember: There are no rules in quarantine fashion, so whatever you try, have fun with it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Quarantine Pieces: Tennis Dress

An easy tennis dress allows its wearer to play casual dress-up, swapping out sweats for something slightly more elevated. It's as structured as ribbed knits get, making it an unfussy one-step ensemble. The exact style above comes from Song of Style, which you can shop ahead:

Quarantine Pieces: Buttoned Jacket

Bella Hadid is everyone's style crush du jour right now, shooting sultry campaigns for Jacquemus and in-book shoots for Vogue Italia via FaceTime. This cozy fleece from Bode helped Hadid to seamlessly transition her street style to the cozy indoors. While this exact jacket is sold out, there's mroe from Bode ahead, as well as chic selects from Storets.

Quarantine Pieces: Activewear Sets

Of all the style takeovers, the most polarizing has, arguably, been the activewear set. With models like Kate Bock posting in one look after the next, the stretchy style has become a favorite to all, with Alo Yoga (worn by Bock in the above) and Year of Ours leading the charge. Shop their sets below:

Quarantine Pieces: Knit Cardigan Tops

In tandem with matching shorts, the knit cardigan of years past is getting a second life. And this time, it's being called on as a sultry, standalone top to wear while lounging. Jordan Kanegis', above, is from Live the Process, which you can shop below:

Quarantine Pieces: Nightgowns

The nightgown is the most idyllic way to channel Victorian era fashions, and there are tons of styles on offer to access it. Charlotte Groeneveld's silky blue gown, by Sleeper, can be shopped below, as well as the Love Letters frock from Parisian brand Horror Vacui.

Quarantine Pieces: Mid-sized Gold Hoops

Trading out the oversized hoop trend that's well suited for evening wear, these mid-sized gold hoops are smooth and delicate, making them an easy wear-at-home piece. The above pair is from Mineraleir, and retails for $242.

Quarantine Pieces: Grey Sweats

The "groufit" (grey outfit) is just about as unapologetic as it gets, and there are tons of iterations of the monochromatic look all over right now. Take, for example, the above stone-hued crop hoodie from Pangaia, which transitions cleanly for summer; or, NAADAM's sweatshirt dress in cement:

Quarantine Pieces: Terry Shorts

Terry shorts are the summer-ready version of everyone's cozy pajama bottoms. While white is often the most popular iteration (which you can purloin from Gil Rodriguez, below), there's yellows and blues in the mix as well, from Frankie's Bikinis:

Quarantine Pieces: Baseball Cap

At the heart of normcore fashion, there's the baseball cap, which is made for polishing off any demure look. When running a quick errand or masking a less-favorable hair day, the hat has a permanent place in every fashion girl's quarantine wardrobe. While the social distancing hat (seen above) is currently sold out, there are other neutral basic caps on offer now, including Drôle De Monsieur's taupe hat, and the MET campus cap: