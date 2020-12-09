Heard about the importance of self-care lately? You probably know it's more crucial than ever to take care of yourself amidst...well, everything that's happened this year. But when your bedroom is your office and vise versa, it can also feel uniquely challenging to carve out the time to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Of course, that's also why it's more important than ever. That said, you know how sometimes a new pair of leggings is all you need to get started on a workout? Well, that's what a great self-care gift can do for someone — provide an excuse to treat themselves to a facial, pedicure, or body massage at home.

Sometimes all someone needs is a little something to help them get the self-care ball rolling, so to speak. These gifts an cater to every part of a person — literally from your scalp to your toes, but the best part is that in the process of caring for your body, you're ultimately caring for your mind, too. Plus, you can totally treat yourself and a friend and then have a spa night on Zoom. Win-win, right?

