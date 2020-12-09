13 Ultimate Self-Care Gifts For Someone You Love — Including Yourself
Heard about the importance of self-care lately? You probably know it's more crucial than ever to take care of yourself amidst...well, everything that's happened this year. But when your bedroom is your office and vise versa, it can also feel uniquely challenging to carve out the time to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Of course, that's also why it's more important than ever. That said, you know how sometimes a new pair of leggings is all you need to get started on a workout? Well, that's what a great self-care gift can do for someone — provide an excuse to treat themselves to a facial, pedicure, or body massage at home.
Sometimes all someone needs is a little something to help them get the self-care ball rolling, so to speak. These gifts an cater to every part of a person — literally from your scalp to your toes, but the best part is that in the process of caring for your body, you're ultimately caring for your mind, too. Plus, you can totally treat yourself and a friend and then have a spa night on Zoom. Win-win, right?
Face tools are a dime a dozen these days, and sure, most of them are pretty much the same, but the new "Multi Sculpt" from Face Gym is truly something different—and an effective indulgence. From the ultra-cooling medical-grade, hypoallergenic stainless steel to the QR code on the packaging that pulls up a 10-step guided video, this tool is literally a one-stop beauty shop.
One of the best things you can do for your skin this winter? Add a humidifier to the mix. By adding moisture to the air, your skin is better able to stay hydrated too. And since, as soon as temperatures drop, and heaters turn on, indoor air can be notoriously dry, this is pretty much a necessity. Canopy's unique technology uses UV LED light to prevent the growth of mold (a common problem with humidifiers) and its parts are even dishwasher safe.
Don't forget your scalp when it comes to at-home massage treatments. Taking the time to treat your scalp is not only generally good for your hair, but can even promote hair growth. Ceremonia's Aceite de Moska hair oil is based on a traditional Dominican scalp remedy that nourishes, de-frizzes, and adds shine. Use the massaging tool to exfoliate and invigorate the scalp. Finally, because fans of the hair oil loved its signature scent so much, the brand turned it into an aromatherapy roller, also included in this set.
If you want to infuse someone's skincare/self-care routine with some pure fun, gift these adorable ice globes. Your eyes do not deceive you—they are in fact, pink-glitter filled–like tiny snow globes. Keep these in the fridge or freezer and treat yourself to an energizing facial massage on your daily trip to the fridge (also known as a WFH lunch break).
Glo has made at-home professional level treatments as simple as possible by curating these expert-designed facials in a box. Start with the Retinol + C Smoothing Peel (there are more advanced formulas you can graduate to afterwards), which feeds your skin just about every hero skincare ingredient in one potent treatment—retinol, vitamin C, niacinamide, and glycolic acid—to name a few!
The ZIIP is, indisputably, the Rolls Royce of beauty tech. The splurge-y $495 microcurrent device connects to an app that guides you in different treatments and works to stimulate collagen and promote cell regeneration — but the short-term result is lifted, tightened, glowy skin.
At Salt Live Energized in NYC, you'll find salt therapy rooms to relax in, but since most are spending the holidays at home this year, this deliciously scented sea salt scrub brings a different version of the experience to your shower. Ayurvedic natural ingredients like neem and turmeric help balance and purify skin and the delicious citrus scent is a mood-booster.
For your friend who was hopelessly devoted to her standing pedicure appointment, there's no better gift than this recently-launched Olive & June pedicure set which comes with all the tools they need to DIY a pedi, and of course, some of O&J's signature chic polishes (you can choose how many to gift with the set). Of course there's the foot file, nail file, cuticle remover, and even foot serum (to name just a few of the included tools), but most exciting may be the container itself, the patent-pending Posey, which not only stores the tools, but also serves as a stool to give you an easy angle for polish application.
Also in the category of "fragrances that do more," is this chic Rise & Rest duo from Linné to help start and close the day on a good note. Rise is fresh and invigorating — like a blend of freshly cut grass and freshly squeezed orange juice, while Rest is as instantly calming as a mug of chamomile tea. After rolling these on, make sure to pause and take at least three deep breaths to reap the full benefits of these functional fragrances.
There may be nothing that cues your mind to spa-setting as much as a steamer — a staple of any professional facial. This one makes it easy to safely treat yourself at home, and makes even decongesting pores feel like a relaxing moment of self-care.
A year of at-home self-care wouldn't be complete without a luxe bath, and adding some relaxing CBD to the mix is never a bad idea. These super popular Lord Jones bath salts blend epsom salts and Himalayan salts, with arnica and 240 mg CBD to help soothe any tired body. The lavender-rich scent adds to the spa-vibes of the product, and the beautiful canister will make any bathroom look good, too.
This oddly shaped wooden paddle is designed for at-home lymphatic drainage massage, which helps detoxify, energize, and even minimize the appearance of cellulite — but mainly, it's just another way to show your bod some extra love while you've got the time.
Perks of this drinkable supplement include that it's extremely easy to use (just mix with water), tastes not only OK but actually good (like berries!), and provides brain-and-body calming thanks to magnesium and L-theanine.
Forest bathing is a Japanese concept that refers, quite simply, to spending time (or 'bathing') in nature. This new 'functional' fragrance from The Nue Co is meant to help replicate the stress-relieving benefits of nature, and help counter at least some of the time spent glued to screens. Notes of vetiver, cedarwood, pine, and patchouli contribute to helping bring the outdoors in. In a study, the "sensory supplement" reduced stress in 96% of wearers in just 30 minutes.