Kate Middleton's Red Zara Dress Might Be Sold Out But Here Are 9 Styles To Help You Get The Look

By Danielle Naer
For some, February marks the start of the Valentine's Day season. However, whether you plan to celebrate, or not, Kate Middleton's red Zara dress is must-have item to keep on hand for impromptu special occasions. And while it's no surprise that the dress is already sold out, below are a list of similar styles that work just as well.

On Feb. 2, the royal was seen traipsing around the streets of South Wales with the Duke of Cambridge in a look that was nothing short of classic. The two were crossing off a long list of to-do's, including a visit to the city's lifeboat station to watch their rescue team prepare a launch. They followed the appearance at Swansea Bay with a visit to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour, where Middleton chatted with parents about her "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey. Her outfit involved a playful scarf, bedecked in red and white hearts, as well as a Hobbs double-breasted coat (which has already sold out in navy).

The dress she wore beneath it all was much more affordable than you'd think. Made by Zara, the fire hydrant-red maxi has also disappeared from shelves — but there's tons of alternates still available for recreating the look. Proenza Schouler makes a silk-cashmere blend long-sleeve dress in the very same color, and it's super marked down on MyTheresa right now. Or, Forte_Forte has a similar make that comes in a luxuriant velvet material (which just so happens to be 60 percent off on 24S). For all the best red frocks to add to your rotation ASAP, shop the select pieces below, and use Middleton's look for inspiration when styling.

Silk and cashmere-blend dress
$693
Proenza Schouler

Because who doesn't love a Proenza basic? Layer with a wool trench and heeled boots to elevate the look.

Long velvet dress
$360
Forte_Forte

Style this shimmery piece just like Middleton and add suede boots.

Rebecca Velvet Maxi Dress - Poinsettia
$160
Boden

This asymmetrical velvet hem is the perfect day-to-night style.

Jersey Cuff Sleeve Swing Midi Dress
MARKS & SPENCER

This knit dress is the go-to piece to wrap up the winter season with. In a more burnt crimson color, it's perfect for flying under the radar.

Evy gathered stretch-jersey maxi dress
$190
Elizabeth and James

This jersey knit material is super breathable and perfect for all kinds of weather.

Betty cold-shoulder tie-neck satin-jacquard gown
$795
Temperley London

If you're looking to take this piece out for the night, this is the look for you. To style, add strappy heels and a clutch.

Geneva belted crepe midi shirt dress
$399
GOAT

For a slightly differentiated look, opt for this button-down crepe dress for a utilitarian look.

Tondio ruched stretch silk-satin midi dress
$404
By Malenie Birger

This fitted make channels your favorite Prabal Gurung dress, at a price you'll be sure to smile about.

BUENOS NINOS Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck Loose Chiffon Long Maxi Dress with Belt
Amazon

At a price point you can't refuse. This style comes with a fabric belt for ease when styling.