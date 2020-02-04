For some, February marks the start of the Valentine's Day season. However, whether you plan to celebrate, or not, Kate Middleton's red Zara dress is must-have item to keep on hand for impromptu special occasions. And while it's no surprise that the dress is already sold out, below are a list of similar styles that work just as well.

On Feb. 2, the royal was seen traipsing around the streets of South Wales with the Duke of Cambridge in a look that was nothing short of classic. The two were crossing off a long list of to-do's, including a visit to the city's lifeboat station to watch their rescue team prepare a launch. They followed the appearance at Swansea Bay with a visit to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour, where Middleton chatted with parents about her "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey. Her outfit involved a playful scarf, bedecked in red and white hearts, as well as a Hobbs double-breasted coat (which has already sold out in navy).

The dress she wore beneath it all was much more affordable than you'd think. Made by Zara, the fire hydrant-red maxi has also disappeared from shelves — but there's tons of alternates still available for recreating the look. Proenza Schouler makes a silk-cashmere blend long-sleeve dress in the very same color, and it's super marked down on MyTheresa right now. Or, Forte_Forte has a similar make that comes in a luxuriant velvet material (which just so happens to be 60 percent off on 24S). For all the best red frocks to add to your rotation ASAP, shop the select pieces below, and use Middleton's look for inspiration when styling.