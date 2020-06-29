Over the last few months of quarantine, the royal family like the rest of the UK, has been laying low at home, meaning that formal appearances have been few and far in between. Now, as the UK has started to lift its stay-home orders, the Duchess of Sussex is returning to work, stepping out in a romatic sundress that, to little surprise, sold out near-instantly. Luckily, there are 9 floral dresses just like Kate Middleton's, all of which are sure to integrate seamlessly into your summer wardrobe.

On Jun. 25, just as Middleton was returning to her royal duties, she paid a visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) for the conclusion of this year's Children's Hospice Week. Though she was solo for the appearance, she brought flowers from a local garden in Norfolk, which perfectly complimented her bloom-laden dress. The V-neck, tea-length dress by Faithfull the Brand is a soft lavender, punctuated by hand-painted flowers in white, turquoise, and salmon. She finished the look with a pair of gold-toed espadrilles and matching gold hoops, seamlessly adding the look to the roster of summer dress trends that fashion insiders will recreate this year.

While the exact dress is currently out of stock, the cheerful print can still be shopped in the brand's other silhouettes. Take, for example, the Mid Summer floral-print crepe mini dress, with a square neckline, belted waist, and a truncated skirt. For a warm-toned alternate, there's With Jéan's pansy-covered Bella dress, which has popped up on Influencers across Instagram in recent weeks. Or, for something you can style year-round, try Kemi Telford's Olushade Cotton Leaf Print dress, which is slightly longer and comes in a heavier fabric.

For all 9 dresses like Kate Middleton's, browse ahead — and be sure to keep eyes on the royals for more post-quarantine looks.