If you're feeling despair over the idea of stowing away your summery florals and heading indoors, don't lose hope just yet. There are still plenty of warm days left to break out something, loose, light, and cotton to pair with your jeans or even athleisure while you bask in your backyard. For an affordable and playful option, try Brie Larson's Mango top which is currently still in stock at the Spanish retailer.

On Aug. 24, the actor shared a sunshine-soaked Instagram post, which threaded together images of her painting and hanging outside. Larson kept her look relaxed and natural, opting for soft, beachy waves and bare skin, along with the babydoll top, which was smocked across the chest and featured floaty sleeves. The rosy pink and lavender style is from Mango, and is going for just $59.99 right now. Larson finished the ensemble off with a few gold beaded bracelets and a set of comfy gym shorts, ensuring she'd get plenty of sun while spending the afternoon outdoors. While styling a dressier top with relaxed workout gear may not be your first idea, the combination embodies the laid-back attitude of summer.

If you'd rather opt for a dressier ensemble, try styling the floral top with a pair of easy white pants (trousers and jeans are both appropriate); or, tie in the Katie Holmes-approved staple, the denim skirt. Or, as a daytime alternative to spandex or running shorts, you can also call on the long denim shorts trend that's everywhere this year. The bottom line: if you were feeling like your days with light and colorful cotton pieces were soon to be over, this top leaves proof that there's still plenty of time to rotate the style before the temperature changes. Now, grab your paintbrush or pens and a journal, and head out to enjoy the warm summer air like Larson.

To grab the exact top, and a few similar beaded gold bracelet to hers continue ahead:

