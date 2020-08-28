After years in the industry, Joan Smalls has become known for her bold personal style off the runway. When she's not walking for Balmain or Brandon Maxwell, she's dressing herself in mixed prints, floor-sweeping fur coats, and other edgy pieces that invoke New York girl style. So, when the Puerto Rican model posted an image of herself on Instagram wearing a summery floral blouse, the comments section caught fire instantly. Smalls' daisy top totally added levity to her fashion file and served as the perfect antidote to end-of-season blues. The best part? It's far more affordable than you'd expect.

Past her warmed-up locks, Smalls styled a navy blue, off-the-shoulder button up blouse from LUSH, which perfectly reconciles 2020's corset trend with easier silhouettes. Decorated in a ditzy daisy print, the piece goes for just $39, and it's, surprisingly, still in stock. Smalls paired the style with a set of high-rise jeans in a light wash, and accessorized with a dainty cross pendant necklace and a few barely there silver strand bracelets. Overall, the flirty look was primed for late summer wear, so adding it to your arsenal sooner rather than later is encouraged. With the official start of fall not coming until late September, you'll have weeks to play with and rotate the top several times.

Even once the seasons change, fall floral prints are perfectly fair game — just dress them up with with warmer, deeper shades and more structural silhouettes (like a leather jacket, chunky cardigan, or blazer) to make the summer blouse appropriate for much longer. From there, you can tuck it into the back of your closet for next spring. In order to grab the top before it sells out, scroll below — and be sure to style with a similar necklace and a pair of jeans like Smalls did to get the full impact of the look.

