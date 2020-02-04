In 2019 there were a slew of high-profile, celeb-engagements and each one served up a dazzling ring to be admired. However, there was no denying that the stars were gravitating to the smooth oval shapes. That said, it's now a new year, and if you're wondering what 2020 bring, according to Jourdan Dunn's engagement ring — it's going to be all about the round-cut diamond.

Over the weekend, Dunn shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers that she was engaged; posting a shot of her glistening ring. The 29-year-old, who is now set to marry rapper Dion "Sincere" Hamilton, received congratulations on her news from other famous friends, including Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevinge. In the photo the British top-model shows off what appears to be a circular diamond that's surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a thin diamond band — needless to say, it's a real showstopper. Placed in what appears to be a white gold or platinum setting, Dunn's ring is proof that the tides might be turning when it comes to engagement ring trends.

If that shot wasn't enough, Dunn gave her followers a closer view of her newest piece of jewelry with a detailed shot of the glistening ring. The stunning style looked even more sparkly as it sat between the crystal-encrusted netting of the sleeves on her Vogue x Tiffany & Co. BAFTA party look — making it the perfect pairing for such an ornate ensemble

It's no secret that over the last few years oval diamonds have been trending among A-listers. But now Dunn's ring may be an indication that you can expect there will be more circular diamonds to come about. Similar to a classic oval shape, Dunn's circular-cut diamond silhouette offers that classic, timeless feel in a modern, fresh way. And, now fans will just have to wait to see if the ring makes any more appearances on the model's social media for a more detailed rundown of her new forever piece.

Whether you're planning on getting engaged soon, or just seeking some ring-inspiration to gift for yourself, continue on to see and shop similar styles to Dunn's below.