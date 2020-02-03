Now that the 73rd annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards have come and gone, this year’s awards season is in its final leg before it finishes off with the biggest one of them all: the 2020 Academy Awards. But before Hollywood’s biggest players make their way to the Dolby Theater to receive their Oscars, it’s time to discuss the BAFTAs after-party looks.

By now, (if your eyes weren’t glued to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s half-time performance at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2) you’ve probably seen the latest looks from the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet. From Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress, which adhered to the ceremony’s request for attendees to take a more sustainable approach to their ensembles, to the pop of coral in almost everyone’s beauty look, and of course, the undeniably chic looks that carried just the right amount of drama, it’s clear that the 2020 red carpet circuit is only getting better with each event.

Like every awards ceremony, the BAFTAs eventually had to meet their end. However, that didn’t stop these A-list celebrities from serving their best looks to celebrate the evening. Ahead, see all of the after-party looks that were so good, they almost outdid the ensembles seen on the red carpet.