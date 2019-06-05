Jourdan Dunn Just Dressed Up A Jumpsuit In The Chicest Way

When you go shopping for new items to add to your wardrobe, what's the first thing you tend to look for in a piece? Sure, you probably want something that's trend-forward and feels very au courant, but comfort is also key. And while you may be of the belief the two aforementioned qualities are mutually exclusive, there are a handful of staples that do, in fact, strike the perfect balance between style and comfort. Jourdan Dunn’s gray jumpsuit is one such essential — and it's guaranteed to make getting dressed in the mornings an absolute breeze.

Dunn is all about going big on the red carpet. For the 2019 Met Gala, the model stunned in a 30-pound Zac Posen dress made of large plastic petals, and in the past, she's played favorites with daring sequin-embellished frocks with plunging necklines and high front slits. Her off-duty style, however, is a bit more toned-down, and her latest look is perhaps the most spot-on example of her tried-and-true dressing approach, which, per Dunn, is street-chic.

On June 3, the English beauty was photographed out and about in North London — and she was looking as cool as ever in a gray jumpsuit that boasts the comfort of sweatpants, but looks 10-times more put together. Dunn's one-piece features a plunging V-neck, tapered legs, a detachable belt, and large front pockets perfect for storing tiny daytime essentials. In other words, the 26-year-old's latest fashion find is the 2019 way to do a groutfit — and you're going to want to swiftly follow suit.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dunn wore a crisp white tee underneath the ultra-cozy jumpsuit, really dressing up the loungewear staple with her accessories. She reached for a classic black handbag (complete with a short chain strap), gray-and-purple sneakers, and futuristic sunglasses that definitely didn't go unnoticed. Though thin-rimmed frames are currently top sellers, the 26-year-old's sci-fi pair is another must-buy for the season ahead.

If there's one thing Dunn's latest street-style getup makes very clear, it's that loungewear can look super chic — especially when teamed with more elevated accessories.

Ahead, shop The Zoe Report's favorite jumpsuits that are equal parts cozy and sophisticated. Warning: You might never want to wear anything else once you try these on.

