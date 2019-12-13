This Was 2019's Single Biggest Engagement Ring Trend, According To Your Favorite Celebrities

Engagement rings, no matter the cut, color, or clarity, will always be beautiful. However, when an A-list celebrity is spotted wearing the special ring on their left hand, everything is taken to the next level. As those with access to some of the best, (and most glamorous) fashion in the world, it only makes sense that their glittering rocks would be equally as special. Members of Hollywood’s elite have a way of popping the question with unbelievably large diamonds and unique settings. However, if you look back at this past year’s celebrity engagements and weddings, you’ll notice that the single biggest engagement ring trend was actually (carat weight aside) quite simple.

While the past year has seen a wide variety of engagement ring trends, particularly those like unconventional center stones or unexpected settings, several celebrities have been opting for more classic styles that will stand the test of time. Of those who went the more traditional route the one shape that appeared the most among your favorite celebrity engagements was one that feels elegant, timeless, and surprisingly modern: the oval.

Sure, the oval diamond is nothing new to the jewelry industry. However, as round and cushion cuts will always be a top-selling style among engagement rings, the oval feels like an option that’s, well, different. And for stars who want something undeniably classic (that also takes up sizable real estate on the finger), the oval shape is the way to go.

Take it from Hailey Baldwin — who recently celebrated her marriage to musician Justin Bieber earlier this year with an unconventional bridal veil to complement her custom Off-White lace gown. Baldwin and Bieber were engaged in 2018, but the model’s ring still holds the attention of onlookers everywhere. Other A-list names donning the classic engagement ring style are Katherine Schwarzenegger, who wed actor Chris Pratt in June, and Sarah Hyland, who announced her engagement to Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams on Instagram in July.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, some celebrities turned this particular style on its head, putting a more unconventional spin on their rings. One such person is Scarlett Johansson, who debuted her astronomically large, 11-carat ring from Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost at Comic-Con this summer. The ring carries a barely-there brown hue with a unique egg-like shape that combines the classic oval and pear cuts. And if you like to peruse through vintage-inspired styles, Katy Perry’s engagement ring from Orlando Bloom features a pink oval cut diamond with a halo of white diamonds, creating the image of a flower in bloom.

If you’re considering this celebrity-approved engagement trend, scroll down to shop some of TZR’s favorite oval cut engagement rings below.