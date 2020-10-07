As the final fashion destination of a normal season, Paris is usually ushered out with a sigh of relief from the designers, buyers, and editors who can now go home and sift through the sensory overload that is this time of year. But, Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2021 runway season is different. The schedule doesn't end here — many major brands have yet to reveal their forthcoming collections. But, it still serves as a worthy pitstop — not only because there was still plenty of high fashion to be found, but also because it served as a reminder that even when we're focused on practical clothing, there can still be humor and beauty.

At Miu Miu, this meant taking the simple slip and turning it into a playful styling piece that can transform your most basic ensemble. For Matthew Williams' debut at Givenchy, he managed to marry the brand's sophistication with his streetwear-focused edge, successfully debuting crystal-embellished gowns and leather tank tops alike. The best collections from the week both understood the reality of our current era, and yet didn't succumb to their own boxed-in WFH realities. Instead, they offered up clothing — and ways to style them — as an ode to the joy of getting dressed. Even outside of the shows, the playful, bright street style felt like a departure from the somber start to the month.

Below, find the eight standout trends from fashion's heaviest hitters from Chanel's nod to Hollywood to Louis Vuitton's relaxed ode to gen Z. While you still have a few months before any of it will hit the shelves, it's never too early to start saving favorites to your moodboard.

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Mellow Yellow

Givenchy Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Givenchy

Soft, buttery yellow is the ideal hue for energizing your streamlined winter wardrobe as you head into spring. While the season was full of bold colors — rich red, blinding orange, and pale magenta all included — the soft, lighthearted yellow seen at Givenchy, Altuzarra, and Chloé is a standout.

Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Altuzarra

Chloé Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Chloé

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: '80s Return

Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Schiaparelli

It's confirmed: the high-volume attitude of '80s fashion is back. At Schiaparelli, designer Daniel Roseberry gave the decade a surrealist twist by playing with volume, and of course, statement accessories. Other Parisian labels like Balmain and Isabel Marant embrace the more-is-more attitude by also peppering in bright metallics and exaggerated shoulder details to the collections.

Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Balmain Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: His Becomes Hers

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tailoring and menswear continue to be a strong trend for spring, but the sleek suits that were popular earlier this year have gotten looser, resulting in a more relaxed attitude. Think of it like sizing up, the silhouettes remain the same, but with a slouchier fit they don't feel quite as restricting.

Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Thom Browne

The Row Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: The Row

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Light As Lace

Dior Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It can be as simple as a light lace collar: this tie-on accessory has become a favorite this fall as a top layer over sweaters and dresses. But come spring, while a little lace around the décolletage will remain, labels are also offering it from head to toe. At Dior, models walked in shorts suits and vacation-worthy dresses in an off-white hue. At Chanel, it was as crisp and white as lace can be.

Rokh Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Rokh

Chanel Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Metallic Flash

Paco Rabanne Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Paco Rabanne

In contrast to the laid-back sweats and silky slips designers have offered, the heavy metal seen throughout Paris is here to zap life into your wardrobe. The act of dressing up these days is likely few and far between, and labels like Acne Studios and Paco Rabanne want you to celebrate sliding into a fitted dress and throwing on heels in the loudest way possible.

Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Nina Ricci

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Cool Cutouts

Gabriela Hearst Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Gabriela Hearst

Hip cutouts have been part of the trend cycle for a few years now, but next spring what makes the idea of showing a little skin all the more exciting is that in a Zoom world, everyday attire no longer has to be solely practical. Fun little slivers of back or upper thigh will never be visible via Zoom. That being said, you can still go the route of Kenzo and opt for a more obvious reveal (perhaps for a video date night).

Hermès Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Kenzo Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Kenzo

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Night To Day

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Miu Miu

Spending all day in your pajamas doesn't have to leave you feeling tired. For spring, brands are embracing silky separates and slinky slips with a luxe twist. At Miu Miu, a sheer dress makes for the perfect top layer over cute underwear. And At Y/Project, consider your old pajamas delightfully remixed into something entirely new.

Y/Project Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Y/Project

Cecilie Bahnsen Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Cecilie Bahnsen

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends: Body Armor

Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Balenciaga

What's fashion week without a wholly impractical look to try? Whether you want to opt for the IRL chainmail of Balenciaga or the more lightweight cages of Hermès, Loewe, or Dries think of this trend as an extra layer of armor between you and the world outside.

Loewe Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Loewe