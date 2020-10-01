Somewhere in between working as an accomplished actor, performing artist, and producer, J.Lo became an international style icon, too. After over 20 years in the business, the multi-hyphenate has developed a bold, globally informed sensibility that fashion lovers have strived to channel into their own wardrobes time and time again. With endless notable collabs under her belt, the latest fashion brand to work with Lopez is doing it all differently — handing over the "designer" reigns for her very first handbag project. The result? The Coach x J.Lo Hutton Handbag, which marries the New York heritage brand's effortless aesthetic with Lopez' confident, unbridled flair.

On Oct. 1, the shoulder bag made its debut online, putting the brand's hallmark silhouette (with Lopez's updates) on full view. With an oxblood body and a bubblegum pink flap, the bag hits on a major fall 2020 color combination — all while tying in a few genuine snakeskin accents. The revamped Hutton also features gold-toned hardware, including its turnlock, studs, and chain strap (which ticks a box with the '80s-inspired chunky chain bag trend). As a finishing touch, each bag features an exclusive hangtag and storypatch, featuring the songstress' signature.

COURTESY OF COACH

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” Lopez said in the official press release. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The color block leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything.” The campaign proves it, too — detailing the many ways Lopez wears her Hutton across all contexts (at the studio, on set, to dance practice). Paired with sweats, suited looks, and women's daywear, the Coach bag equivocally adds a punch of flair to every outfit — underscoring its boundless versatility.

COURTESY OF COACH

“It was really fun to create something unique and special with Jennifer,” said Coach creative director, Stuart Vevers, in the announcement. “She brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic.”

To shop the bag itself, continue below:

