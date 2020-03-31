Jennifer Garner's Go-To Looks Are All The Inspiration You Need While Spending More Time At Home
With traditional street-style shots at a standstill right now, there is no better time than the present to reflect back on celebrity fashion from the past — starting with Jennifer Garner's go-to looks for off-duty style. Having mastered the art of making jeans and a t-shirt feel elevated, the actor has been churning out plenty of off-duty outfits worth copying. So, while you're spending more time at home, with the exceptions of quick necessary outings, Garner's personal style should be next up on your to-try list.
While you may be keeping up with the mother and actor's cooking escapades on Instagram, you may have overlooked her knack for making comfy clothes look sleek and polished. Garner manages to pull together something inspo-worthy when simply taking her kids to school or grabbing coffee. Typically in some sort of enviable combination of core staples, your wardrobe is likely already on par with that of Garner's but maybe haven't considered styling quite like the secret sartorial star does.
Since she's not shy to repeating her favorites (like her Celine sunnies and Asics sneakers) Jennifer's casual-chic fashion is one to get behind. So, TZR compiled the top 10 (but there's tons more) of her day-off outfits that are worthy copying stat. Continue ahead to refresh your comfy outfit choices, now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
While being a stylish do-it-all mother, the actor paired a floral-print dress with a hearty black cardigan and strappy flat sandals — it's the chic yet comfy outfit you'll be opting for all season.
You may already have the core pieces to this look somewhere in your closet, but if you're looking for some new on-trend jeans, emerging denim brand, Still Here has the best vintage-feel pair.
Further proof that she can elevate even the coziest of fits, this versatile ensemble is ideal for lounging on the couch and then (eventually) jumping into an at-home workout routine. Garner's leggings feature star detailing that'll help lift your mood, similar to Terez's tonal design.
The simple yet stylish formula includes a relaxed white tee tucked into a free-flowing jersey skirt. Pair with tennis shoes and a polished tote bag and, viola, you're attire-appropriate for literally any occasion scheduled on your days off.
If your legging lineup is lacking, opt for transparency-focused brand Katla's made-to-order pair that come with an individual code so you can track it's origins and how it was made - pretty cool, huh?
Garner is a professional at off-duty chic, as seen with this pinstripe trouser and crewneck combo sweater. The actor's also seen sporting her Apple Watch, which is a fixture in her everyday wardrobe.
Jen's shirred and paneled midi dress is a no-fail choice. She styled the perfect fit with strappy heels and a top-handle tote for that functional element that she's known to have mastered.
Jennifer Garner's striped linen trousers are akin to your favorite draw-string sweatpants from a comfort standpoint but way more presentable. Simply styled with a baby tee and fashionable sneakers, throw your hair in a top-knot with oversized sunnies like Garner to be ready for any warm-weather activities.
Perfect for this transitional period, a ribbed sweater is a great layering piece because it's good on it's own but can hide a tank top beneath in case the temperature spikes mid-day. Jennifer's distressed jeans and metallic sandals are solid pairing choices.
Starting with a white under shirt, she layered a polished knit sweater with leather loafers and a tote bag. If you're in the market for the perfect leather tote bag, Caraa's iteration doubles as a backpack and is roomy enough for your laptop gym sneakers, lunchbox and more.
