With traditional street-style shots at a standstill right now, there is no better time than the present to reflect back on celebrity fashion from the past — starting with Jennifer Garner's go-to looks for off-duty style. Having mastered the art of making jeans and a t-shirt feel elevated, the actor has been churning out plenty of off-duty outfits worth copying. So, while you're spending more time at home, with the exceptions of quick necessary outings, Garner's personal style should be next up on your to-try list.

While you may be keeping up with the mother and actor's cooking escapades on Instagram, you may have overlooked her knack for making comfy clothes look sleek and polished. Garner manages to pull together something inspo-worthy when simply taking her kids to school or grabbing coffee. Typically in some sort of enviable combination of core staples, your wardrobe is likely already on par with that of Garner's but maybe haven't considered styling quite like the secret sartorial star does.

Since she's not shy to repeating her favorites (like her Celine sunnies and Asics sneakers) Jennifer's casual-chic fashion is one to get behind. So, TZR compiled the top 10 (but there's tons more) of her day-off outfits that are worthy copying stat. Continue ahead to refresh your comfy outfit choices, now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

