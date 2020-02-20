Stretch pants, leggings, pants — call them what you will, but uber-tight, second-skin pants are better than your average basic in 2020. Brands and influencers alike are sporting the stretchy wardrobe must-have in myriad of ways ranging from the everyday athleisure look to fashion-forward combinations that play on proportion, color, and texture without sacrificing comfort. And this year, insiders are showing how to wear leggings by pairing them with couture-level suiting, structured top coats, over-sized blazers, and printed puffers alike.

But more than just how they are styled, it's the legging itself that's also evolving. The classic, glossy-finished black athletic legging still very much has its place in your 2020 wardrobe rotation. Only this time, look for details like stirrups as seen in the ethereal Jacquemus Fall 2020 collection. Fabrications like matte jersey, velvet, or even thin knits are here to sub out sweat pants, jeans, or tailored trousers for the street style set. Edgier takes on leggings include Balmain's nod to mid-nineties colorblocking with bold, high-waisted, elongated and richly saturated stretch pants that give the illusion of a Grace Jones-approved catsuit. Leather leggings are having a major moment thanks in no small part to their ability to instantly elevate damn near whatever you don, from a roomy overcoat to a fitted monochromatic outfit.

And let's not forget to chart the rise of the ostentatious legging featuring in-your-face prints ala Versace or pattern combinations in the spirit of Moncler. There's a little something for everyone when it comes to how to wear leggings in 2020, so keep scrolling for the best legging outfit ideas to embrace this year and beyond.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Jersey Leggings

Create the illusion of an all-in-one underpinning with a matte finish legging and matching hoodie. Let the single hued ensemble be the backdrop to standout accessories like this season's favored snakeskin boot or a statement blazer with exaggerated sleeves and elegant pintucking.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Trouser Leggings

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing adds a little edge quicker than a dash of leather. Keep your separates monochromatic and a sleek, structured top coat and soft knits will look ready for the night life when you introduce a leather-like iteration that feels more like a trouser than a legging. Lighten things up by opting for shades of brown and taupe.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Velvet Leggings

Menswear-inspired blazers with roomy cuts and exaggerated shoulders provide the ideal contrast to textured, slinky leggings — especially of the velvet variety. Play with shapes and let business vibes mingle with a sumptous set of leggings that feel more evening-appropriate. And don't forget richly embellished heels for after hours.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Stirrup Leggings

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gucci, Wolford, and Prada were among many luxury names to welcome matte jersey leggings into the mix for the new year. The refined alternative to skinny jeans feels fresh with stirrup details and offers an approachable throwback appeal to moto-style jackets and classic blazers. Look for warm shades like camel and burgundy in addition to the essential black stirrup styles.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Athletic Leggings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Making your everyday pair of workout leggings work beyond the gym is surprisingly less complicated than you think; couple them with polished loafers and professional staples like a trench coat (think of bi-color or high-shine options) and a silky blouse.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Ribbed Leggings

Thin, ribbed cotton or cashmere leggings will be big for all your resort wear and at-home lounging needs. Jacquemus Fall 2020 and the Skims cotton collection may as well be your new mood board for this version of the trend that pairs cozy, wafer-thin thermal leggings with muted car coats, knit bralettes or even a bi-color elongated button-down.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Faux-Leather Leggings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lean into the legging look with an essential pair of fitted faux leather leggings. This closet staple will make you feel that much more polished for nights out or running errands. Opt for tried-and-true brands that offer added support and scultping benefits.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Matte Stretch Leggings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's no harm in loving the automatic athletic look of soft stretch pants and nothing conveys that sporty message quite like thick knit white tube socks and a clean pair of white "dad sneakers." Throw on a voluminous car coat or belted blazer and bring in a luxury handbag to keep the ensemble elevated.

How To Wear Leggings In 2020: Printed Leggings

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even your inner wild child can get in on this trend for 2020 courtesy of an array of loud-and-proud leggings that boast bold prints and combination patterns. Oversized, treated denim coats, jackets, or light layers are the way to keep this head-turning look wearable.