Most Jennifer Garner fans already know that the star is a major advocate for meditation. Back in July, she went so far as to create a week-long meditation series with Peloton yoga and meditation instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts. Luckily, the actor has continued to partner with Dr. Roberts to bring these practices to her followers. But recently, Garner actually shared her favorite meditation classes with her fans, too. Her medium of choice? Unsurprisingly, she counts the Peloton app as her go-to.

"I do your meditations on the Peloton app and I love them, I really do," she told Dr. Roberts in the Instagram live on Jan. 23. "I get so much from them." Yes, it's something you probably could have guessed based on the fact that she's been collaborating with an instructor for the brand for months. But for those who want to take their practice further than just the videos the two have been sharing on social media, it's great to know that Garner, who clearly tries to maintain a regular practice, has given these classes in particular her stamp of approval.

Especially since the Peloton app is one anyone can download. No, you don't have to invest in a fancy piece of equipment to follow along with Garner's go-to videos; the brand actually offers individual digital memberships for an accessible $12.99 a month. Plus, you can try it for free for two months, so you can see if you even like the classes before committing.

And, along with Dr. Roberts, there are many knowledgable instructors you can follow along with. Even if you're not yet a member, Peloton will let you scroll through the app's upcoming schedule, so you can browse the types of classes and read about the teachers to get a feel for what's offered.

If you do decide to follow Garner's lead, it's important to remember that, as with any wellness routine, consistency is key. As Richard Davidson, Ph.D., the William James and Vilas professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and founder of the university's Center for Healthy Minds, told TZR previously, start modestly and decide the amount of time you can commit to practicing every day for a month. "I'll tell you what the best form of meditation is — it's whatever form of meditation you actually do. [...] It takes a lot to establish a new habit," he said. And though meditation will never be a quick fix, finding a platform you love as much as Garner does will help you stick to it and reap the benefits much more.

Start your practice today and sign up for the Peloton app, and then continue scrolling for a few relaxing products to take your sessions to the next level, ahead.

