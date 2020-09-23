ICYMI: 2020 is the year of the sweater vest. Stepping in as a welcomed alternate to shrunken cardigans, the chunky knit is primed for layering through fall months — and fashion girls are picking it up, fast. For those who might need a bit more convincing, Bella Hadid's sweater vest outfit is sure to have your mind made up. Not only does she style the piece to perfection — she also displays some of her ever-enduring prowess when it comes to layering. To sweeten the deal, her punchy sweater is *somehow* still in stock.

On Sep. 21, the supermodel was seen — yes — riding a moped around SoHo after dinner, wearing a demure look that featured a few standout pieces. Chief among them all was the statement vest, which hails from Marc Jacobs' new youth culture-inspired collection, "Heaven." With a "crazy daisy" illustration emblazoned across its chest, the sweater adds a whimsical punch to the otherwise matured look. The knit went over a simple white button-down (in an oversized fit, as to ensure it peeks past the sweater's hemline), and under a blazer (in the hotly-contested opaque couché shade). From the waist-down, Hadid went with a pair of wide leg jeans and unisex sneakers, making for an all-around boxy look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While certain players in Hadid's ensemble are sold out (including her Off-White X Air Jordan 1 sneakers), there are tons of pieces that make it entirely possible to get the look. Take, for example, Off White's "Off Court" high tops, which can be styled with a pair of Zara jeans in the same true blue denim as Hadid's. As for exact matches, be sure to take advantage of her in-stock sweater, and her monogrammed Louis Vuitton purse, which is currently available secondhand on The RealReal for $945.

To recreate the entire look yourself, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.