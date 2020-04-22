New Balance has long been a stylishly on-trend brand. Of recent, though, the sneaker giant has also enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the return of the dad sneaker, and normcore as a whole. In fact, New Balance has successfully taken over the sneaker game with new drops warranting long lines and instant sell-outs: Its collab with it girl-favorite Reformation has been wait-listed for months, and most recently New Balance's collab with trendy menswear brand Casablanca sold out online in mere seconds. And the brand's most iconic shoe has now become a celeb-favorite, with everyone from Kaia Gerber to Timothee Chalamet offering a lesson in how to wear New Balance's 990 sneakers. With its rooted focus in comfort, the style has simply become the go-to shoe house from sneaker-heads to fashion girls alike.

The latest silhouette to sweep the crowd of trendy dressers is an updated addition to its staple 990 model. The new monotone color-way entails grey suede and silver mesh with a sporty but casual aesthetic. The versatile sneaker was an instant hit as proven by some of your favorite stars who have already deemed the shoe repeat-worthy.

The iconic 99X series style is packed with history (like being Steve Jobs go-to) and hits the dad shoe trend with a less retro and more modern feel while still paying homage to its roots. The 99X lineage began in '82 with the 990 sneaker which at the time was a big deal; it was the first-ever sneaker priced at $100 (oh, how times have changed). Evidently, its versatility is unmatched. Ahead, how seven celebs style New Balance's iconic 990 sneaker.

Kaia Gerber

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The super model used her NB sneakers to demonstrate the ideal airport outfit: blue straight-leg jeans, a black felt coat, and sleek tote bag. The casual 'fit appears more elevated thanks to the long-line outerwear. Likewise, the polished tote bag adds another element of sophistication.

Timothee Chalamet

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Timothee's laidback styling is the perfect menswear inspo that's comfy, casual, and gender-neutral. Try pairing a relaxed pair of creased pants with a casual crop top and this season's headwear of choice: a baseball cap.

Pernille Teisbaek

Fashion favorite Pernille Teisbaek also opted for a more polished pant in her casual 'fit, which boasts front slits that really showcase the 990s. She kept her styling simple with a shearling denim jacket and a tucked-in graphic T-shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian

Sweatpants have been the universal go-to lately, but Kourtney is still finding new pairs to sport and different ways to style them. With her pair of New Balances, she paired a crewneck and sweatpants from Kanye West's clothing line.

Emma Roberts

The actor paired her grey New Balance sneakers with a pair of checked culottes and a cropped T-shirt for an athletic feel. The plaid bottoms offer a sophisticated element to the casual look for a nice balancing act of sporty and professional. Follow suit with Veronica Beard's plaid Bermuda shorts to ace Roberts' cool-girl look.

Emily Oberg

The Sporty & Rich designer is a known sneaker lover so when she styles a new pair, her outfit is worth taking note of. Here, she wears a pair of white denim bottoms with a creme cardigan and white knit socks. The simple three-piece outfit can be emulated with it-girl-favorite brand Danielle Guizio's knit cardigan, a pair of classic Levi's, and Frances Austen's pure cashmere socks.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

SPOT-lese-bam / BACKGRID

The supermodel also opted for a co-ord sweatsuit, this time in a mauve color from Les Tien. While her up-do and fresh-faced beauty look keep the pairing casual, she accessorized with fine jewelry to instantly dress it up a little. Take cues from the pro by adding a regal necklace and dangly pearl earrings to your next sweats ensemble.