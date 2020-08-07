For those who were introduced to Reformation, the brand that's in every It-girl's summer fashion arsenal, there's one thing you should know: price-drops are few and far in between. Items only go on sale once or twice a year, during exclusive savings events — and everything always sells out in a flash. So, when Reformation's summer 2020 sale went live on Aug. 6, it's no surprise that fashion girls the world over began flooding their shopping carts with cult-favorites. Right now, there's scores of great finds still in stock, but acting fast is encouraged — they're all bound to disappear.

In just one day, certain styles have already sold out — take, for example, the Hailey Bieber-approved Roberta Dress, which she wore in a loving IG story posted by husband Justin Bieber just a few months ago. While that may be off the table, Ref's cherry-red Caprice top is still in stock, which Priyanka Chopra styled with a pair of white jeans for a day out in California last fall. Other bestsellers include the Brewer dress, which features an easy-to-wear wrap silhouette in a cheerful tulip print. There's also the Alt Two Piece, which can be worn together or mixed and matched with white trousers.

COURTESY OF REFORMATION COURTESY OF REFORMATION

Although Ref is known for its floating summer frocks, the brand also plays host to tons of styles that will transition seamlessly from summer to fall. There's the Suzie Jean, which features super-stretch denim to ensure each wearer gets that "dream fit," as well as the Matilda Skirt, which can be worn with tall boots and a sweater. There's also no reason to pilfer a few summer styles, now for 2021 — just be sure to tuck them into the back of your closet for next year. The brand's bucket bag (which has gone from $248 to $148) is the perfect example: Both woven handbags and bucket silhouettes are expected to stick around for some time, so taking the plunge now is a move you'll be thankful for, later.

All pieces are final sale, with new styles being added to the savings event daily. Continue ahead for the best styles:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.