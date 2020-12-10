Each year, certain things seem to signal the start of winter — the first sighting of streetlights wrapped in festive lights or, in areas where the climate permits, the very first flurry (a box that New Yorkers ticked this week). In fashion, that cue comes from a single, all-encompassing texture: shearling. The moment temperatures dip, style stars begin shaking out their fluffy, sherpa-lined wares all at once — and this year, outerwear is taking center stage. All style-watchers have their eyes on how celebs are wearing shearling coats this season, with options from Madewell, Bottega Veneta, and everywhere in between.

While there's a mixed bag of coats in rotation, there is some consensus when it comes to styling the fluffy outerwear piece. Take, for example, Irina Shayk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who both styled theirs with a pair of basic black leggings. Their looks went in opposite directions with footwear — Shayk, with a pair of knee-high LoQ boots, and Rosie, with The Row's Gloria ankle boots. Selena Gomez and Emma Roberts seem to be on the same page with shoes, both choosing a pair of no-fail, wear-everywhere combat boots with their notably dissimilar coat choices. Ever the trailblazers, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber both chose ultra-surprising outerwear silhouettes with a melange of accessories loyal to their respective style files.

To survey the best ways to wear each coat, as told by celebs, read on.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Irina Shayk

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Shayk has become something of fashion royalty in New York, with a style file filled with polarizing pieces. Her shearling coat of choice is from Hansen & Gretel, and it's half-off right now. She doubled-down on the black and white color story with Intimissimi's cashmere leggings and By Far's Bougie bag.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Huntington-Whiteley nearly took Shayk's look and doused it in head-to-toe black, with Toteme's bestselling Menfi coat, Loewe's flamenco clutch and other accoutrements from The Row. The shawl-collared shearling coat is clearly a favorite amongst the fashion set.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Selena Gomez

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez's shearling coat is a tried-and-true favorite: the teddy. Her under-$200 style is from Free People, and she's been wearing it daily on the set of Only Murders In The Building, so it must be super warm. She paired it with glen plaid trousers and bordeaux-hued combat boots, like Marie Laffont's velvet pair.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Within weeks of Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar cover proving this Bottega Veneta coat would be a hit, Bieber was spotted strolling around town in it, along with her other casual favorites: Natasha Zinko's darted jeans and a pair of Air Force 1s.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid's Penny Lane-inspired vintage jacket is super inspiring, yet tricky to track down. Etsy has a few similar versions plucked straight from the '70s that you can shop secondhand — and be sure to pair them with her exact loafers and a similar pair of pinstriped trousers.

How 6 Celebs Wear Shearling: Emma Roberts

BACKGRID

Roberts' lightweight coat with just a touch of shearling is perfect for those in warmer climates, who may be looking to indulge the trend while keeping cool and comfortable. Plus, the entire look is on sale. As in, her Madewell coat ($220), her tiered dress from LOFT ($70), and her Vince Camuto platform combat boots ($100) are all in stock and going for less right now.