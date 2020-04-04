The jury is out on whether or not denim has a place in everyone's at-home wardrobe. A pair of snug jeans with that just-right fit has the power to totally reinstate your mood, whether chipping away at work or running to the grocery store. If you had any doubts before, Hilary Duff's skinny jeans are sure to have your mind made up.

Earlier in the week, the actor took a walk around her neighborhood with her family (including her precious one-year-old daughter) in a look that was just polished enough for the public eye, while still keeping it cozy-casual. How'd she do it? With an easy pair of skinny jeans, which were torn at the knee for a roomy, leisurely fit. She paired her mid-wash pant with a cloud-colored tank and cardigan, which boasted a string of thick black buttons. As for accessories, Duff opted for merlot-colored sandals with gold hoops and a set of layered necklaces, which provided the perfect finish to the cool look.

Duff is no stranger to a powerful denim moment, especially when it comes to distressed styles — just last year, her tattered jean jacket made a huge statement, which she layered over an easy gray jumpsuit. This pant is no exception, providing a comfortable fit while lounging on the couch or on an afternoon walk.

While the exact designer remains a mystery, there are tons of similar styles to make getting your own pair super simple, all available at different price points. RE/DONE, the expert in modernizing vintage styles, has a single-slit iteration of the pant in their stove pipe cut. Lucky Brand's new releases have tons of options, too — the denim brand's light wash, Mid Rise Sienna Boyfriend jean offers a cropped cut that's great for styling with booties. For an on-trend reboot, Still Here is always ahead of the curve, including its bold new Worn-In Childhood style.

Starting at $97, shop similar pants ahead — and be sure to keep tabs on Mrs. Duff's street (and social media) style for more chic ensembles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.