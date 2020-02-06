The Leather Blazer Trend That'll Eclipse The Oversized Look This Spring
I'll take slouchy and oversized over curve-hugging and fitted any day. Whether it's a grandpa sweater, draped trousers or an oversized coat, I've doubled down over the past few seasons, and you probably have too. But one of spring's newest jacket trends promises to add the same edge to your outfits, without drowning your shape. Ushered in on the runways of Altuzarra, Nanushka and Celine, to name just a few, the tailored leather blazer is the outerwear trend poised to dominate this spring.
What makes it such a winning staple? Firstly, it combines the resurgence of '70s style with clean, modern lines. Secondly, it provides a great transitional layer that is lighter than a coat but heavier than, say, a denim jacket. And lastly, it adds a masculine edge to a lot of springs more feminine trends, like polka dots. If you need further convincing, perhaps you'll be swayed by the fact that increasing numbers of brands are offering fantastic vegan leather options. Or the fact that black is far from the only color option, with a rainbow of leather hues making a splash this season. And if you're making a concerted effort to shop vintage and second hand, you'll be pleased to know you can barely swing a purse in a thrift store without hitting a smorgasbord of leather blazers. Here are a few of the styles I'm coveting.
The long-line silhouette of this blazer is perfect for pairing with spring's Bermuda or cycling shorts. Thanks to a waist-cinching belt, the shape is fitted even when worn fully closed (a bonus when temperatures are still low).
How amazing would this look with straight leg jeans in a light, vintage wash? The sage hue is unexpected while still neutral, and the unique shoulder tie elevates the neckline.
Take a cue from Reformation's styling, and wear this plunging style over a bra and trousers for evening.
Anouki's dove grey cutaway blazer is ideal for layering over full dresses and skirts. It is also a great option for petite silhouettes who prefer not to truncate their silhouette.
Peter Do's convertible blazer is rapidly becoming an iconic style for the brand. Rendered in a buttery black, this must-have blazer is a substantial, but worthy, investment.
Just one example of a past-season style that still fits the trend perfectly, this Jil Sander blazer boasts a high neckline and asymmetrical pocket. The lighter tan shade makes for a great transitional jacket because it pairs well with spring prints and pale hues.
Plenty of affordable brands offer great faux leather versions if you're not looking to make a substantial investment. Zara's classic black leather version is a great option for the office, paired with white, wide-legged trousers and a minimalist blouse.