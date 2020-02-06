I'll take slouchy and oversized over curve-hugging and fitted any day. Whether it's a grandpa sweater, draped trousers or an oversized coat, I've doubled down over the past few seasons, and you probably have too. But one of spring's newest jacket trends promises to add the same edge to your outfits, without drowning your shape. Ushered in on the runways of Altuzarra, Nanushka and Celine, to name just a few, the tailored leather blazer is the outerwear trend poised to dominate this spring.

What makes it such a winning staple? Firstly, it combines the resurgence of '70s style with clean, modern lines. Secondly, it provides a great transitional layer that is lighter than a coat but heavier than, say, a denim jacket. And lastly, it adds a masculine edge to a lot of springs more feminine trends, like polka dots. If you need further convincing, perhaps you'll be swayed by the fact that increasing numbers of brands are offering fantastic vegan leather options. Or the fact that black is far from the only color option, with a rainbow of leather hues making a splash this season. And if you're making a concerted effort to shop vintage and second hand, you'll be pleased to know you can barely swing a purse in a thrift store without hitting a smorgasbord of leather blazers. Here are a few of the styles I'm coveting.