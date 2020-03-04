The Zoe Report

Every Cozy Chic Sweater That You'll Need To Get Through The End Of Winter

By Savannah Sitton
New seasons offer an exciting change of pace, in life but also in your wardrobe. While lighter fabrics and teeny hems would be welcomed with open arms by now, we're not quite ready to enjoy sunny skies just yet. So for the transitioning days, layering and basic pieces are ideal and nothing is easier or more versatile than cozy chic sweaters.

The beauty of a versatile knit is it's an easy throw-on piece with the added benefit of comfort. For those days when curating an outfit is a daunting task, a high-end pullover is the best solve. Plus, many of them feature on-trend details that are super in-style this season. Like Bottega Venetas's ribbed sweater or Les Tien's Jersey Sweatshirt, both of which entail collared necklines to fit the polo resurgence of the moment. Or, on the other hand, ribbed and intarsia knit sweaters are a no-fail option every chilly season, of which Frances Austen and Lacausa Clothing are specialists in. Or if your collection of core go-with-anything pieces is already complete for now, a more statement-making style is worth getting excited over — like Molly Goddard's quaint wool sweater. Plus, in the spirit of National Women's Day on Mar. 8, a slew of these sweaters showcase female designers and owned brands. In fact, Staud's newest sweatshirt addition is bluntly an ode to female empowerment.

Ahead, you'll find 13 no-fail sweater options to seamlessly transition your wardrobe into the warmer months ahead.

Yacht Open-Collar Jersey Sweatshirt

Les Tien

The collared pullover is easily one of the most popular silhouettes of the season due to its retro vibe and cozy feel. This one from from Les Tien's Spring/Summer 2020 collection is a sophisticated but laid-back take that's basic enough to style in so many different ways.

Benny Fair Isle Wool Sweater

Molly Goddard

Dainty designs and substantial knits are two of Molly Goddard's specialties and this FW 2020 style is both. The relaxed fit is great for a day off while the sweet knitted design is elevated enough for the office when paired with tailored slacks.

Women's Day Sweater

Staud

Both comfy and cool, Staud's sweater is an exclusive ode to National Women's Day. From graphics to jewelry, the bust motif is big across the board right now and this is one option you're bound to live in for countless seasons to come.

Layered Cable-Knit Jumper

Jacquemus

With the layering factor already done for you, this merino jumper features a long-sleeve base and halter-neck top for a two-piece look that single-handedly aces the Parisian chic vibe no matter how you style it.

Essential Coastal Pullover

Sol Angeles

Spotted recently on actress Jessica Alba, Sol Angeles's pullover is the perfect day-off sweater. Made of super-soft brushed French terry, the nautical stripes have an undeniable West Coast feel that's on par with the brand.

Sibel Sweater In Mandarine

The Row

An oversized crewneck is the perfect solve when you want to look put-together but feel like you're still at home in your PJ's. And this one from The Row hits Spring's biggest color trend of citrus orange shades.

Soraline Artisan Sweater

Grey State

Soft and luxe, this cozy knit is a minimal take on the tie-dye trend. Chic and luxe, Grey State also gives back with every purchase by supporting women in Bangladesh where the founder is from so you can enjoy soft stitch inch knowing it's ethically sourced.

Bottega Veneta Sweater

Bottega Veneta

Bottega's take on the Spring sweater hits the 70's trend that's on the rise right now with it's retro collared neckline. The thick ribbed-knit and elongated hems add an extra air of high-class making it ideal for dressing up jeans or relaxed trousers.

Lucy Cardigan

Lacausa Clothing

Committed to ethical manufacturing, the LA-based brand is as honest as they are stylish. This kiwi-hued cardigan is the perfect throw-on for Spring layering, wear with a light camisole or any spaghetti-strap top for effortless style.

Blue 3-Stripes Sweatshirt

Adidas

Sporty but still presentable, this versatile pullover from Adidas is an ideal off-duty piece. Style with leggings for commuting to the gym or just as well with jeans to run errands.

Lantern Sleeve Tracee Pink Sweater

Frances Austen

Made of 100 percent cashmere, this scrumptious sweater has a comfy ribbed knit for warmth and a relaxed fit that'll hug you in all the right spots, ensuring you'll look good for any occasion.

Off-White Dip-Dye Kierene Sweater

Acne Studios

Acne's dip-dye effect is a subtle yet unique way to make a statement while remaining neutral. The versatile option features a thick open knit for a super cozy wear.

Over The Rainbow Knit

Spell & The Gypsy

The Australian brand specializes in boho styles with a wearable factor that can fit anyones personal aesthetic. And this relaxed knit is a great example with its laidback silhouette and sassy stripes. Wear yours over a satin slip dress for a low-key but polished look.