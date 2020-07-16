While the focus of fashion shows and presentations are undoubtedly the clothes, most brands add an experiential element to their shows to help convey the essence of their latest collections. However, 2020 had different plans in mind. The global pandemic has caused designers to shift nearly every aspect of their calendars for the remainder of the year. And with social distancing protocol in mind, they’ve also kept their audiences to a minimum (if there’s one at all) while moving their shows online. However, that hasn’t stopped Jacquemus from presenting its Spring/Summer 2021 collection in an artful way.

In a seemingly endless field of wheat, Jacquemus created a winding beige walkway, where its models showcased the latest pieces to come from the French fashion label. The collection, titled “L’Amour” featured a series of breezy, neutral-hued dresses — complete with the delicate strappy details that the brand’s founder and namesake, Simon Porte Jacquemus has added to past summer styles.

In addition to its classic pieces, Jacquemus’ latest collection embodies a sense of warm-weather whimsy with crop tops, puff-sleeve blouses, and beaded statement pieces such as a mini dress and midi skirt. And for those who want something more structured to look forward to, the label also created a handful of workwear pieces like button-down shirts, blazers, and pencil skirts in a muted color palette.

The cult-favorite fashion brand’s newest collection — as well as its presentation — feels reminiscent of its playful Spring/Summer 2020 collection, “Coup de Soleil”, which debuted in a lavender field with a bright pink runway that felt miles long. But rather than leaning into the vibrant hues from its 2020 collection, Jacquemus envisions a gentler, and perhaps more relaxed, summer in 2021.

Like Coup de Soleil, L’Amour also includes menswear in similar prints and colors as part of the brand’s decision to utilize more sustainable practices moving forward. “A year ago we decided to slow down our cycle by showing womenswear and menswear together…” the designer shared in an Instagram post to announce the label’s latest show. “This allows us to reduce the number of shows, mutualize fabrics for menswear and womenswear and slower the pace for my team and partners.”

Though its presentation may have taken new measures for a fashion show in 2020, Jacquemus is sure to deliver with its experiences — whether it’s through the designs of its clothes and accessories or otherwise.