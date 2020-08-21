Now that fall is officially in our purview, you might be looking for ways to stretch your summer pieces (bra tops; cutoff shorts) a little further. Luckily, Hailey Baldwin's style file has long provided lessons in transitional dressing, and her latest ensemble is no exception. Taking a break from her default outfit formula (a head-to-toe sweats ensemble, from beau Justin Bieber's Drew House label), she sported a well layered, tonally synced ensemble — and it broke out some fall styles a few weeks early. Of all her selects, Hailey Bieber's By Far boots were the heroes that kept her warm-weather styles going — and, luckily, they're still in stock.

On Aug. 20, the model was seen hanging around Los Angeles, wearing a muted ensemble that hit on all the biggest trends of this season and next. Her top-half was all Jacquemus — its Spring/Summer 2021 blazer in sage, which has already begun selling out; and its Valensole bra top, which rivals Khaite's knit top from last fall. Past her go-to frayed Levi shorts, she styled By Far's Linda Boots, which come in a pale ochre shade and feature a block heel and square toe. She finished off the ensemble with a nylon Prada shoulder bag, a few gold herringbone necklaces, and — of course — her CDC-recommended face covering from celeb-loved mask brand, Evolve Together.

On its own, the bra top and denim bottoms would have been the ultimate, Emily Ratajkowski-approved shorts outfit for peak summer. It was the blazer and boots choice that totally transferred the look for fall wear, while also pulling in complementary hues perfectly. From pistachio to lemon, these pale shades totally nail the tonal dressing trend, and many of them are bound to stay in style through to next summer.

To shop the look in its entirety (especially the boots, before they disappear), scroll below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.