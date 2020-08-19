Minimalists might be feeling a little uneasy after spring and summer's romp with vivid eyeshadow, hair dye, lipstick, and nail polish — secretly hoping that when summer goes, all its neon hues will go with it. But bringing a little respite to those who can't bear to look at another head of pink hair is Hailey Bieber's daisy manicure. Her elegant choice is confirmation that you don't have to wait until fall to select a quieter alternative to highly pigmented nails.

Bieber shared her super sweet nail design in an Aug. 18 Instagram Story, gently holding them over a bouquet of matching flowers. The look was comprised of a translucent pink base coat with two hand-painted daises per nail. Mixed with her geometric finger tattoos, the manicure gave off an overall bohemian floral vibe, which she glammed up with four stackable diamond rings.

While all signs have pointed to the general population reaching for bright colors during quarantine, the model has ignored the hype and stuck with more ethereal, soft looks throughout the entirety of spring and summer. She's focused heavily on glowy skin and even tried a cat-eye made up of iridescent lavender eyeliner, and this most recent manicure is another ode to low-key summer looks.

Although the flowers scream warm weather and picnics, more stars have taken a bolder approach this season, adopting the bright eyeshadow and hair color trends for their nails. Of the many neon devotees were actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who worked a fabulous golden yellow, and singer Rita Ora, who donned a bright aqua on her toes. That said, Bieber still wasn't alone in her choice, and a couple celebs, like Shay Mitchell and Kylie Jenner, have opted to go with minimalist colors on their nails, too.

Even if you don't consider nail art to be a skill of yours, you can get a similar manicure with the products ahead.

