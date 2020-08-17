If you prefer sticking to the tried-and-true eye makeup looks (and haven't developed a new-found love for neon) it can be tough adapting your makeup to warmer seasons. A brown smoky eye and black eyeliner aren't quite seasonally relevant, but this by no means corners you into using bubblegum pink mascara and cobalt blue eyeshadow. The solution to your summer makeup qualms has been discovered and appeared in the form of Hailey Bieber's lavender eyeliner, because even the most timeless looks need a refresh every now and then.

With skin dewier than dew itself, the model took to Instagram on Aug. 15 sharing an unbelievably glowy complexion and iridescent lavender eyeliner that was equally as colorful as it was calming. She shaped the sheer shade into a classic cat-eye, winging it out to the end of her eyebrow. Her gorgeous eyeliner was an invigorating version of a timeless look and made a case for considering lavender to be a summer neutral and the perfect shade for upgrading your everyday look if it's starting to feel a little stale.

Aside from the minimalist-approved splash of color, Bieber kept the rest of her look truly neutral. Her outfit featured layers of gold jewelry and a palm tree-patterned bandeau top, and the rest of her makeup was nothing more than a light layer of lip gloss and perfectly groomed brows.

This holographic finish and lavender color is starting to snowball in popularity with stars, taking over the prolonged trend of neon and bold primary hues. Back in July, Glamour reported on an iridescent blue eyeshadow look Hilary Duff shared in her Instagram Stories, and now Bieber has started to stray from the wildly bright, opting for another dazzling pastel. Lavender itself has also made several appearances earlier this year on stars like Shay Mitchell and Maya Rudolph, hinting that it could be a recurring theme for 2020.

Ahead, you can shop similar products to help you replicate Bieber's lavender cat-eye.

