Your Instagram feed has doubtless seen a surge of fresh faces lately, but none is fresher than the one belonging to Gabrielle Union: long-reigning makeup-free selfie queen. The actor hasn't been shy about flaunting her natural look — ringlets and all — during lockdown, but even she desires a little pick-me-up for the occasional Zoom meeting. Gabrielle Union has mastered her no-makeup makeup look with nothing but a single Fenty Beauty bronzer.

If there are two types of people in quarantine — the ones who are experimenting with beauty and the ones who are detoxing from almost everything — then Union falls into the latter category. Anyone who follows the 47-year-old knows she's rarely without her braids or a covetable blowout, but in early April, she debuted super-short ringlets in the style of her 18-month-old daughter, Kaavia.

Now, the braids are back but Union is still (for the most part) fresh faced. "OK y'all so I've been working on improving my skin during quarantine," she captioned her selfie session over the weekend, noting that she'll be sharing details on her skin routine soon, "and I feel pretty good about where I'm at but wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these Zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup." (Preach, queen G.)

And so she reached for her Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer from Fenty Beauty.

Union said she was inspired by someone online who had touted concealer and bronzer as a winning Zoom combo. Secretly, though, she may have been inspired by Rihanna herself, who posted a no-makeup makeup tutorial only a week ago.

Regardless of her inspo, Union's bare-minimum makeup is worth copying for your next Zoom meeting. Fenty Beauty's $30 Sun Stalk'r — the brand's original bronzer, pre-Cheeks Out — is a super-light powder formula that provides post-vacation glow with a matte finish. Union uses the tan-to-dark Caramel Cutie shade, but there are seven others to choose from.

